Prince William and Charlotte send a good luck message to the Lionesses. Video / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via Twitter

England beat Germany 2-1 in the final of the European Championship after extra time on Sunday to win its first major women's football title.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal on a rebound in the second half of extra time after Germany failed to clear a corner. The game had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium with Lina Magull for Germany canceling out Ella Toone's goal for England.

After the final whistle, the England players danced and the crowd sang their anthem Sweet Caroline.

England's Chloe Kelly, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's Euro 2022 final match againt Germany at Wembley Stadium. Photo / AP

The good-natured atmosphere inside the stadium drew contrasts with the violent scenes when the England men's team lost its European Championship final to Italy at the same stadium a year ago.

Supporters pack Wembley Way as they arrive for the final of the Women's Euro 2022 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium. Photo / AP

The tournament-record crowd of more than 87,000 underlined the growth of women's football in Europe since the last time England and Germany played for a continental title 13 years ago.

On that occasion, Germany surged to a 6-2 win over an England team which still relied on part-time players. Two years later, England launched its Women's Super League, which has professionalised the game and grown into one of the main competitions worldwide.

That has meant increasing competition for Germany, which was a pioneering nation in European women's football and increasingly faces well-funded rivals in England, Spain and France.

Germany's Kathrin-Julia Hendrich reacts at the end of the Women's Euro 2022 final against England, which the home team won 2-1. Photo / AP

Ella Toone latched onto a long pass from Keira Walsh to get in behind the German defense in the 62nd minute and cleverly sent a lobbed shot over goalkeeper Merle Frohms and into the net for the opening goal.

Toone's goal, six minutes after she entered the game from the bench, sparked celebrations as England manager Sarina Wiegman — the winning coach with the Netherlands in 2017 — raised both arms in joy.

Facing its first defeat in nine European finals, Germany came close when Lea Schüller hit the post and then leveled the score in the 79th when Lina Magull knocked a low cross past England goalkeeper Mary Earps, taking the game to extra time.

When the game went to extra time there were echoes of another European Championship final at the same venue the year before, when the England men's team had a 1-0 lead but lost on penalties to Italy.

Germany was without captain Alexandra Popp — the team's leading scorer with six goals — after she reported a muscle problem in the warmup. She was replaced in the lineup by Schüller while Svenja Huth took over as captain.

- AP