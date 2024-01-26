Michael McNab winning on Merchant Queen at Ellerslie on January 13. Photo / Supplied

Michael McNab might have a little reminder for punters in the opening race of the biggest meeting of the year.

McNab is the two-time New Zealand premiership-winning jockey and still sits second to Warren Kennedy this year with a great chance of a three-peat.

But after the heroics of Kennedy (seven wins on New Year’s Day), Opie Bosson (five on Boxing Day), ex-pat hero James McDonald back tonight as well as Aussie superstars JBlake Shinn and Mark Zahra setting up camp in the Ellerslie jockey’s room, McNab will just be one of the boys.

“I’m relishing it, I can’t wait,” says McNab.

“This is what I wanted my career to be like. Taking on the best there are, that is what we ride for.

“So I welcome it, it will be great to have all those guys here and the racing will be great.”

These days McNab is all about winning and winning is all about preparation so on a rare day off yesterday he ran his usual 8km in the summer heat.

“It takes longer some days depending on how many clothes I wear to get a sweat on. Its hard when its three layers when I am riding real light.”

That dedication is why McNab can ride Petrucci (R2, No.5) at 53.5kgs in the Brighthill Concorde today.

“I think she goes best ridden cold off a fast speed and if that happens we can win.”

But they won’t be the tactics in the opener tonight, the $225,000 Cambridge Stud Almanzor Trophy when McNab and Merchant Queen may stand between red-hot favourite Crocetti and his usual habitat, the winner’s circle.

If Crocetti strolls to the lead and sets his own terms he will likely remain unbeaten and multi-punters will feel there is nowhere on earth they would rather be.

But Merchant Queen won the first-ever race on the new Ellerslie StrathAyr two weeks ago and McNab won’t be scared to stay in front and post Crocetti if instructed to.

“She is fast and maybe that is her best chance of beating him so I am not conceding to Crocetti,” he says.

He may not be on a Te Akau favourite in When Stars Align ($18) in the juvenile race but he could surprise if the bigger names go too hard, too early.

“I love Sacred Satono (R5), I think the world of him but sometimes there can be two versions of him.

“Maybe we can’t beat Legarto the way she beat us last time but we can get plenty.”

Add in the often luckless Impendabelle (R6, No.11) and the man everybody calls Nabba has a sneaky good book on rides.

“I could have a really good night or not run a place, it is that type of meeting,” says McNab.

“But I can’t wait to get out there and mix it up.”

TAB KARAKA MILLIONS

What: New Zealand’s richest race meeting.

Where: Ellerslie.

When: Today, first of six races at 4.19pm.

Highlights: $1.5million TAB Karaka Millions Three-Year-Old, $1million TAB KM Two-Year-Old, $1million Elsdon Park Aotearoa Classic.

Place for a responsible punt: tab.co.nz

Watch: Trackside TV (Sky Ch62), exclusive Ellerslie coverage from 4pm on Sky Ch64.

Can I go? Not unless you already have a ticket, the meeting is a sell-out at 12,000 people.