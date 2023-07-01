Eliza McCartney finished second in the latest Diamond League competition. Photo / Greg Bowker

Eliza McCartney has earned her first Diamond League podium in five years, finishing third at the event in Lausanne, Switzerland this weekend.

In her first appearance at a Diamond League event since 2019, the 26-year-old posted a best height of 4.71m.

Comfortably clearing her opening height of 4.51m, she then eased clear at the first time of asking at 4.61m. McCartney then also cleared 4.71m with her first effort to sit in provisional first after Wilma Murto of Finland and world and Olympic champion Katie Moon required second and third-time clearances, respectively, to clear that height.

However, a maiden Diamond League gold wasn’t to be for the Kiwi. McCartney couldn’t clear the next height of 4.77m - which would have been a new season best for her – and claimed the bronze medal, as Moon won at 4.82m.

It was a promising display from the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, who has struggled with injury issues over the past five years.

“I was so happy to be back competing at this level, nothing would have gotten me down,” McCartney said.

“It’s been a long hiatus, but I’ve been welcomed back so warmly by all the girls. I was so happy to open with a 4.71m at my first comp of the [Northern Hemisphere] season, with plenty more in the tank.

“I also jumped better technically than during the domestic season, so I couldn’t ask for any more.”

Fellow Kiwi Tom Walsh also earned a place on the podium in the men’s shot put, finishing in second place to American Ryan Crouser.

Crouser has been the gold standard in men’s shot put for some time and holds the world record, and threw 30cm further than Walsh’s 21.99m mark.

“I feel quite frustrated because I didn’t get the job done. I didn’t quite nail it as I hoped I would,” Walsh said.

Zoe Hobbs (100m) and Sam Tanner (1500m) both finished fifth in their events, with Tanner’s time of 3:32.27 the second-best 1500m performance of his career behind the 3:31.34 he posted at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.