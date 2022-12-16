Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates. Photo / AP

EDITORIAL:

It’s in the nature of human prejudice that there never really is a neutral sports fan. New Zealanders with no tangible connection to either France or Argentina might think, as they sit on their sofa with a cup of coffee to watch the football World Cup final at 4am on Monday, that they have no real skin in the game.

But the storylines of both teams – and the totemic figures on whom their fortunes most ride – should stir impromptu loyalties.

Champions in 2018, France seek to become the first back-to-back winners since the great Brazilian generation that soared in 1958 and 1962. The blistering pace and balance of the majestic Kylian Mbappe direct their fortunes.

France's Kylian Mbappe. Photo / AP

Argentina has a long, combative history in the tournament, starting as beaten finalists in the first tournament back in 1930. They also have two titles to their name. While Lionel Messi’s pace is these days more blistered than blistering, his magic is as bright as ever.

Mbappe was 6 when Messi played his first match for Argentina. On Monday, Argentina’s old master is unlikely to cross paths on the pitch with France’s charging young thruster. Yet it’s their clash, and the passing of the baton from one generation of greatness to another, for which this final will most likely be remembered.

Choose a side.