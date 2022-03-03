Sophie Devine blasted an unbeaten 161 off 117 balls in the ICC Womens World Cup warm up in Christchurch against tournament favourites Australia. Photo / Photosport

EDITORIAL

It's a well-worn cliche, but it'll be about much more than sport when New Zealand plays the West Indies at the Bay Oval today at 2pm to launch the Women's Cricket World Cup.

Competition organisers have had a mission to get here due to Covid-19.

This will be no less a challenge than the predicament last year when a decision was made to postpone and reset for 2022. As it happens, the new date for the much-anticipated tournament now falls during the Omicron peak in New Zealand.

Just as all sport continues to be disrupted, few will expect the 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup to play through without hiccups.

But there are already plenty of innovations to keep the games going - including a possibility for nine-aside fixtures, with coaching staff fielding.

It's to be hoped some new ideas being brought into play become permanent. One such is childcare at all match venues. How cool would it be if this tournament can be a major step for cricket to rise above a sport with a blokey appeal to one with a much broader demographic?

There has also been good news this week with organisers granted an exemption from the Ministry of Health to allow larger crowds. The exemption to the restriction on outdoor events to 100 people means crowds will instead be limited to 10 per cent of each venue's total capacity.

Demand for the most popular fixtures - New Zealand v Australia on March 13, both semi-finals and the final - means no further tickets can be sold for those games, which are already at the 10 per cent limit.

Still, that opens the gates for more people to enjoy the other matches, and expatriate supporters of their home nations are sure to be delighted.

Okay, Australia is the favourite, with the TAB offering a return of $1.62 for winning, compared to the next favoured team, the hosts, at $6.

The White Ferns may be getting on a bit age-wise. But there are still plenty of runs in captain Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, and Susie Bates. It only takes one batswoman to get he eye in at a crucial point in a pivotal match to sway the fate of a team in a tournament setting. Experience also often brings the ability to read the game beyond the next ball.

The Ferns warmed up well with a win over Australia in Christchurch on Tuesday. Devine hit an unbeaten 161 off 117 balls - and Kerr added 92 - as they mowed down a 322 target with more than six overs to spare.

We know people are hungry for live sport. The Herald will be covering every match and giving the whole tournament plenty of attention. Our other NZME platforms will also be up with the play. Expect more media to chime in too in a celebration of cricket, sport, and New Zealand.

There will be cricket and - who cares about well-worn cliches - that will be the winner over the next four weeks.