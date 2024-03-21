The South Island is crying out for an NRL franchise. Photo / Stephen Parker

Fifteen-thousand fans cramming into Christchurch’s soulless temporary stadium on a chilly autumn evening to watch the so far winless Warriors host the Raiders in the NRL tells you everything you need to know about rugby league’s rise up and down the country.

That’s thanks by and large to the Warriors’ revival last year under super-coach Andrew Webster, but it also speaks to the sport’s growing popularity - centred around its simplicity and star power - while rugby union grapples with a complex law book that’s leading to a diminished spectacle and ultimately turning viewers away.

It’s no coincidence on the back of this surge in interest that not one but two expansion bids have emerged from the South Island. More on that shortly.

The NRL, which added a 17th team last year in the form of the Redcliffe Dolphins in Brisbane, is keen to return to an even number and grant an 18th licence in time for the next broadcast deal, which expires at the end of the 2026 season.

There are already murmurings the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) won’t stop there, with 20 teams a distinct possibility further down the road.

The NRL’s biggest rival at this point, the AFL, currently has 18 teams, with a 19th on the way from Tasmania.

While there’s no shortage of potential suitors - a Papua New Guinea-based side is at the front of the queue, with support from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese - ARLC chairman Peter V’Landys and NRL boss Andrew Abdo would be remiss not to strongly consider a second New Zealand team and strike while the iron is hot.

The fresh concern, however, should they choose this path, is who they align with.

A first bid fronted by former Canterbury Rugby League chairman Tony Kidd was launched earlier this year.

A couple of investors have been secured since, but details remain scant.

Christchurch's multi-use arena Te Kaha is just two years away.

While there’s unwavering belief they could be ready to be the 18th team, given Christchurch is about to open its brand spanking new arena Te Kaha in 2026, it does seem too short a runway to source the needed capital and resources, not to mention players and coaches.

Kidd’s latest headache is an unexpected rival in former New Zealand Rugby boss David Moffett.

Depending on who you believe, there was an attempt to collaborate, but a difference in opinion has seen Moffett go alone in launching the “South Island Kea”.

Team name and quickly whipped-up jersey design aside, a fair amount of work needs doing.

The jury remains out on a fan-ownership model in these parts.

In many ways, a who-has-the-better-bid sideshow might pique V’landys’ interest. Any headline is a good headline, after all.

As someone in Christchurch, however, you do worry the two bids will get in each other’s roads and we’ll be back to where we started - with nothing.

And that would be a crying shame.