The Kiwis celebrate winning the Rugby League World Cup in 2008. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport, File

EDITORIAL

New Zealand sports fans have good reason to be wary of the Rugby League World Cup – the tournament's default setting is for Australia to win.

After missing out on a place in the final at the first tournament in 1954, the Kangaroos have featured in every title decider since. They've won most of them, too; a green-jerseyed brute has lifted the trophy 11 of the 15 times it has been contested.

This year in England is different. No, really.

The Kiwis have arrived at World Cups in the past with star players – the 2008 title winners were no slouches. But never before has an entire Kiwis squad been so rich with first-choice regular starters from leading NRL sides and marquee stars of the sport.

That doesn't mean the Paul Barriere Trophy is already secured. But these Kiwis are better placed than any of their predecessors – including Nathan Cayless' heroes of 2008 – to bring the cup home.

Australia isn't the only threat. Tonga and Samoa – the island nations whose men shine in professional leagues of both rugby codes – arrive at this tournament as genuine contenders.

If the Kiwis are to win the final, they'll first need to get past Australia in the semifinals. Send the reigning and presumptive champions home and the Kiwis could play a dream final against a proud Pacific Island nation.

History awaits.