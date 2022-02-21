All Black Israel Dagg teeing off at a previous golfing experience held at Eden Park. Photo / Greg Bowker

Golf may not come to mind when people think of Eden Park, but those who wish to try their luck may be able to score themselves a hole in one.

Over the past two years, a number of Eden Park events have been postponed due to Covid-19 including All Blacks tests, a Black Caps test, Te Matatini and the ICC Womens Cricket World Cup.

But avid golfers will have their chance to hit a hole in one at New Zealand's premier rugby fortress this month.

In association with Qatar Airways, Eden Park will be turned into the iconic Lake Taupō Hole in One Challenge.

Golfers will tee off from the balcony, aiming to land their ball in a pool filled with water on the main field for a chance of winning an airline flight.

Each shot that lands in the pool on the full will get an entry into the draw to win $10,000 worth of flights from Qatar Airways.

Each participant will also go into a separate draw to win $5000 worth of flights.

For a $30 entry, each player will be given 20 balls to hit and there's the option to purchase an extra 30 balls on the day.

Clubs will be provided, although players are welcome to bring their own.

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said the country's stadiums have been hit hard since the pandemic arrived on New Zealand shores nearly two year ago.

"Stadiums were the first to close as part of the pandemic and will be the last to reopen - without these facilities, it's really hard for Aotearoa New Zealand to secure the rights to host sizeable sporting fixtures or major events," said Sautner.

Back in 2018, Eden Park was converted into a unique nine-hole golf course for the second year in a row.

The event saw registered teams of four given 90 minutes to make their way around the nine-hole course inside the stadium.

The course also included a bonus round that was held in the home team changing room used by the All Blacks and Black Caps in a "Longest Putt" competition.

Tickets for the Hole in One Challenge are available now from Ticketek.