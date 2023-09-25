Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones under fire: Open letter - ‘Australian rugby won’t have a future’

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Eddie Jones, coach of the Wallabies, has a lot to juggle. Photo / Photosport

Eddie Jones, coach of the Wallabies, has a lot to juggle. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

After the Wallabies lost to Wales, confirming their earliest exit from the Rugby World Cup, Angus Morrison pens a letter to Australian coach Eddie Jones

Dear Eddie,

It’s been a while since I wrote.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport