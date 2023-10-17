All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan and hooker Dane Coles are not keen to repeat history of being knocked out in the 2019 semifinals as they look to take on Argentina this Saturday. Video / NZ Herald

Wabbies coach Eddie Jones has put to bed rumours he was to interview for the Japanese coaching job following the Wallabies Rugby World Cup pool stage exit – while telling media his one regret.

The Wallabies’ World Cup showing was poor by the standards set for a nation that was the first to lift the Webb Ellis Cup twice, but Jones has no regrets as to his decision to return to the coaching role that has seen them win just two matches since he re-took the reins from Dave Rennie.

“No, not at all. The only thing I regret was probably telling the press to give themselves an uppercut,” adding that he thinks he probably should have said more.

Speaking at a media stand up, Jones was asked by reporters whether he would be participating in an interview in Japan next month.

“No,” he said.

A follow up quizzed the former England coach if he could guarantee he would stay with the Wallabies, should an impending review by Rugby Australia decide he is the best to take them forward.

“Yeah,” was his answer.

Jones told media he believes he is the best person to take Australian rugby forward owing to his experience.

“I think I’ve got the foresight to see where we need to go. I’ve got the experience of being in difficult situations before, this is not an usual situation.”

Eddie Jones told media to give themselves an uppercut at a stand up before the Wallabies departed to France. Photo / Getty Images

He highlighted issues within the system while mentioning his selection of younger players in an attempt to build toward the future.

“You’ve got a team that was struggling for a period of time, you’ve got underneath it a system that’s not supporting it and at some stage you bottom out and this is the opportunity now to change the team as we’ve started with picking younger players with bright futures.”

Furthering his case he alleges it is not a simple case of the Wallabies not being good, but that there are bigger picture issues at play.

“This is not a simple equation that the Wallabies are bad. Let’s be serious about this. The Wallabies are not where they need to be, but underneath that, we need to fix the system to go forward.”

He says if they can do that, the Wallabies have a “rosy future”.

Jones says he was under no illusion as to the task at hand when he made the decision to return to green and gold.

“I always knew it was big mate. It was like walking into a difficult situation, I always knew this was going to be hard.”

He again pointed to his promotion of youth as the way forward for Australian men’s rugby and that he feels decision making needs better alignment within Rugby Australia.

“There’s a couple things that have come out. One is that youth will take us forward and two, we need to get better alignment in Australia.”

Get full coverage of the Rugby World Cup.