Eastern Suburbs celebrate winning the 2022 Women's National League Championship final. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand’s top women’s football team have pulled out of the inaugural edition of the Oceania Champions League, citing security concerns, cost issues and insufficient preparation time.

Eastern Suburbs AFC were set to be top seeds at the event in Papua New Guinea next month, which will pit the best clubs from around the Pacific, but withdrew last week.

It’s a major blow for the tournament, introduced as part of the Oceania Football Confederation’s (OFC) push to grow the female side of the sport.

This year’s event is seen as an important step for the women’s game in the region, ahead of Fifa plans to introduce a women’s Club World Cup in 2025.

Eastern Suburbs have set the standard in recent years. They took out the Northern Regional competition in 2019 and 2021, then the inaugural women’s national league last year.

They were included in the tournament draw made on May 4, but informed OFC last week that they wouldn’t be participating.

Eastern Suburbs chairman Simon Hilton said it was a difficult decision and they “would love” to be sending the team, but their committee had decided it was the prudent call due to several factors.

Hilton said the security situation in Papua New Guinea was an ongoing issue.

“To send a female team over there, many of whom are quite young, is a big responsibility, especially to a country that doesn’t have a great track record,” said Hilton. “And while OFC have told us they are working on it, their security plan won’t be completed until the end of May. That’s too close. The single biggest concern everyone on our committee had was about security.”

Hilton pointed out that there are travel warnings in place for Papua New Guinea from various countries, including Australia, New Zealand and the United States. He added the team’s senior leadership group were involved in the decision.

The second factor was financial, with Eastern Suburbs having to come up with around $40,000 to cover costs associated with the trip.

“It’s a significant investment at short notice,” said Hilton.

Overall, Hilton was critical of the planning and organisation, feeling it had been put together in a rush.

“It’s a great thing but it should have started next year,” said Hilton. “They should have planned further ahead. Especially for amateur clubs, you don’t plan to have this amount of money lying around. There needs to be more of a lead time, so then every club can think, if we get that far, we can plan for it.”

Hilton said Eastern Suburbs were advised about the tournament in January, when it was originally scheduled for March. It was subsequently moved to June.

The OFC didn’t offer a comment on the withdrawal, though it’s understood the circumstances will be investigated by their disciplinary committee, given the Auckland club made the decision to pull out at a late stage.

Privately, OFC officials are said to be extremely disappointed.

It’s understood that after the cost concerns were raised by several teams, the OFC sourced extra funding for the tournament. The confederation will now be covering flights, accommodation and meals for each squad, an investment of around $80,000 per team.

It’s significantly more than what is provided for the men’s Champions League - where only flights are paid for - but is recognition of a tournament that is in its infancy.

However, Hilton said that only covers 18 players and three staff and will leave a $40,000 shortfall.

Teams will be accommodated in the five-star Hilton hotel in Port Moresby, which was chosen for its security and range of things to do within the confines of the hotel, given there will be limited opportunities to leave the precinct.

It is no surprise that Papua New Guinea were the initial hosts of the tournament. They were prepared to put financial backing behind the event and are also a stronghold of women’s football in the region, with their national side ranked only behind New Zealand in Oceania.

They also have a track record, having hosted the Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup in 2016, which featured 16 national teams including New Zealand, the United States, France and Brazil.

The OFC tournament will be held from June 1-10.

It’s unlikely that Eastern Suburbs will be replaced so the event will now feature Hekari United FC (Papua New Guinea), Labasa Women FC (Fiji), AS Academy Feminine (New Caledonia), Kiwi FC (Samoa) and Koloale FC (Solomon Islands).