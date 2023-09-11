Israel Adesanya lost his UFC middleweight championship belt to Sean Strickland in Sydney on Sunday. Photo / Getty

Israel Adensaya’s shock defeat to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 proved a costly result for rapper Drake, who placed a big sum of the Kiwi to defend his title.

Adesanya was beaten in a lopsided decision by the Strickland, who stymied his Kiwi adversary on his way to the win - all three judges scoring the fight 49-46 in his favour.

Drake placed a massive bet on Adesanya to knock out Strickland in the main event.

The rapper shared the bet on his Instagram account over the weekend, placing $US500,000 ($NZ844,700) which would have paid out $US920,000 ($NZ1.55m).

Dubbed the ‘Drake curse’, the Canadian has previously posed for photos, thrown his support or bet on sports stars and teams who’ve then suffered defeats.

He did however bet on Argentina to win last year’s Football World Cup.