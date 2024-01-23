Sam Jones has had to stop and pinch himself when thinking about the year he has ahead.

In 2023, the Taranaki golfer was competing as an amateur. It would be his last year with that tag as he made the call to go professional in early November.

Now, he goes into 2024 as a member of the DP World Tour, lining up in tournaments around the world alongside some of the best talents in the game.

The 27-year-old earned his card through the DP World Tour Qualifying School system just two weeks after confirming his move into the professional ranks and told the Herald it had been a bit of a whirlwind.

“I’ve had a good few weeks these last few weeks to slow everything down and kind of realise what I’ve achieved,” Jones said.

“I’ve caught myself a few times, just driving in between the golf course and talking to myself and realising that I am actually a DP World Tour member now and have to pinch myself to know that that’s happening. I’m looking forward to it.”

For Jones, the main goal in his 2024 campaign is a simple one: finish inside the top 110 on the season leaderboard, keep his card for 2025 and have a little bit more freedom around the tournaments he can play in.

Sam Jones will begin his rookie season on the DP World Tour at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship next week. Photo / Getty Images

He flew out of Auckland on Saturday as he begins his year with a 10-week stretch that will see him travel to the Middle East, Africa, Singapore and India, looking to continue some decent form he showed late in 2023.

With the DP World Tour starting in late November with events in Australia, South Africa and Mauritius, Jones was able to dip his toe into what was to come this year – finishing in the top 50 at the Australian Open and in the top 25 of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

While it’s an exciting time in his career, Jones admitted heading out on his first season on the tour was a tricky proposition to navigate, at least in the initial sense as expenses stack up.

He estimated an average cost of about $5000 per tournament between flights, accommodation, paying his caddy and other such costs.

“I’ve been sorting everything out,” Jones said.

“Obviously, we’re playing for a lot of money, the prize purses are big, but if you’re not playing well the expenses can rack up pretty quickly. There is a bit of pressure there, but there’s a lot of opportunity to be playing for a lot of money and if I can go out and play well, I can put myself in a pretty good position early.”

Jones will begin the year without a full-time caddy, having fellow Taranaki golfer Travis Stewart on the bag for the three events in the Middle East, then linking back up with the caddy he worked with in South Africa late last year for the Africa stretch, before looking for something more permanent beyond that point.

After getting a glimpse of the Tour competition late in 2023, next weekend’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the United Arab Emirates will be another step up with those early events co-sanctioned with local tours.

“The fields weren’t as strong, but they still had a ton of good players playing so these next few weeks I’m heading into, the fields should be a little bit stronger and the competition a little bit tougher,” Jones said.

“I’m feeling confident. I played well at the Australian Open for the first three rounds and was in contention there, then shot a couple of good rounds in South Africa. I know my game’s good enough to be in contention, so it’s just about going out and playing.”

“My main goal at the moment is just to keep my card. If I finish in the top 110 of the Race to Dubai, that will allow me to keep my card for next year and give myself a little bit more freedom with the tournaments I get to play in.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.