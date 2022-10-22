Glenn Phillips pulls off a stunner of a catch during NZ-Australia match. Video / Sky Sport

Black Caps star Glenn Phillips added to his already impressive highlights reel with an outrageous outfield catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis last night.

The 25-year-old, regarded as one of cricket's most talented fielders, held onto an "outrageous" outfield catch during New Zealand's comprehensive 89-run victory over Australia in the T20 World Cup.

Australia were 50-3 in the ninth over when all-rounder Marcus Stoinis slapped Black Caps spinner Mitchell Santner towards a seemingly vacant region at deep cover.

But Phillips sprinted around from deep point, lunging for the ball and holding onto a remarkable catch while suspended in the air.

The Kiwi returned to his feet and triumphantly raised his arms, fully aware he had just pulled off an early contender for catch of the tournament.

"You've got to be kidding me, Glenn Phillips," former New Zealand bowler Simon Doull cried in commentary.

"How good is that?"

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson continued: "Oh my goodness me … you are joking. That's what dreams are made of, being able to catch something like that."

Phillips' catch was reminiscent of Glenn McGrath's famous grab to remove England great Michael Vaughan at Adelaide Oval in 2002.

Glenn Phillips of New Zealand takes a catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis of Australia. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Speaking to reporters in the post-match press conference, New Zealand opener Devon Conway, named player of the match for his unbeaten 92, called it a "special catch".

"When that ball was in the air, I didn't think he was going to get there," he said.

"We know the speed that he's got was just pretty special, and the timing of the dive.

"It was a fantastic catch, certainly a game-changing moment.

"We've just recently played a tri-series in Christchurch before we came here and sort of felt that our fielding wasn't quite up to scratch.

"We just tried to look to rectify that in this game, and it was a pretty good performance by the fielders and everyone out there."

New Zealand will next face Afghanistan at the MCG on Wednesday evening.