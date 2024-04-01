Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Do we celebrate Chris Wood enough? Probably not: Chris Rattue’s Winners and Losers

Chris Rattue
By
6 mins to read
Chris Wood scored a magnificent header for his 10th Premier League goal of the season. Photo / AP

Chris Wood scored a magnificent header for his 10th Premier League goal of the season. Photo / AP

OPINION

Chris Rattue runs through the best and the worst from the sporting weekend.

WINNER: Andrew Webster…and his fullback decision

The Warriors coach is the most significant addition to New Zealand sport for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport