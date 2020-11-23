'Devastated': Manly Sea Eagles young gun Keith Titmuss dies aged 20

The Manly Sea Eagles are mourning the loss of young star Keith Titmuss. Photo / Twitter.

The Manly Sea Eagles are mourning the loss of young star Keith Titmuss after his sudden death today.

The 20-year-old was part of Manly's full-time NRL squad and was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after falling ill at training. He tragically passed away a short time later.

The Sea Eagles revealed Titmuss took ill after a training session in Narrabeen and was transported by ambulance to Northern Beaches Hospital.

He was then transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he passed away soon after.

Titmuss was a member of Manly's full-time squad for the 2021 season, but had not yet made his NRL debut. He was named the club's Jersey Flegg Cup players' player in 2019.

"The Manly Warringah Sea Eagles family is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of player Keith Titmuss today," the club confirmed in a statement.

"Keith was a very promising young forward who had come through the Sea Eagles junior representative teams as a teenager."

Manly coach Des Hasler said: "We are all devastated by this news.

"Keith was a very popular character amongst the playing group. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten by the Sea Eagles."

MORE: So sad. He was a genuine rising star of the game. Experienced what has been described to me by club officials as a “body cramp” whilst stretching after session. Doctor treated him at training and taken by ambulance to hospital. Thoughts are with his family. — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) November 23, 2020

Channel 9 sports reporter Danny Weidler tweeted: "He was a genuine rising star of the game. Experienced what has been described to me by club officials as a 'body cramp' whilst stretching after session. Doctor treated him at training and taken by ambulance to hospital. Thoughts are with his family."

Sea Eagles chief executive Stephen Humphreys said: "Our club sends its deepest condolences to Keith's family and friends and will provide them with all of the support they need during this difficult period.

"We are working with the NRL's Wellbeing team to offer support and counselling to our playing group and staff."

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo called it a tragic day for rugby league.

"The game has lost a promising young player with the world at his feet," Abdo said in a statement.

"Keith had made it into Manly's top 30 for the 2021 season after coming through the club's junior ranks.

"We will make sure Keith's family, the club and our players receive every support they need from the game.

"We are one family and today we have lost a member of that family. On behalf of the Commission and the game I send my deepest condolences to Keith's family.