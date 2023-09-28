David Nyika celebrates his victory after defeating Louis Marsters at Margaret Court Arena. Photo / Getty Images

As cruiserweight boxer David Nyika stands at a crossroads in his career, he opts for the path that’s set to take him to the next level.

It’s been nearly a week since the Olympic bronze medallist in Tokyo officially withdrew from competing in next year’s Paris games, choosing to go full steam ahead with his professional career.

“I’ve spent a lot of time over the last 18 months transforming into a long-distance professional boxer, and ultimately, I didn’t feel like I would have the adequate preparation to compete at my best at the Olympics,” Nyika says from his base in Queensland.

The Hamilton-born fighter had hoped to balance the amateur and professional disciplines heading into the 2024 Olympics, but the workload became too much.

“The type of development and build-up you need for amateur boxing is very different to professional boxing, and this was a big oversight on my end,” Nyika admits.

It would’ve been a tough ask for the unbeaten professional (7-0) to switch back and forth between the two contrasting formats.

David Nyika competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Photo / Photosport

Olympic boxing bouts consist of three three-minute rounds. Although Nyika has finished most of his professional opponents within nine minutes, his contests will only become longer as he takes on tougher fighters.

“I really thought that I’d be able to do both, but I do feel like I’m developing into a more slow-twitch athlete. Amateur boxing, you must be a nine-minute athlete, while I’m trying to become a 35-minute athlete.”

Nyika is content with his call, despite the opportunity to reach the Olympic mountaintop next year evading him.

“It’s not an easy discussion to have because my heart is so closely attached to the subject, but ultimately, but dream path was always to pursue a Commonwealth Games and an Olympic Games and, of course, become a professional world champion.

“I really wanted to get that Olympic gold, but it’s one of those decisions I have to make to follow that dream.”

Missing out on qualifying for the Rio Olympics seven years ago put a halt to the cruiserweight’s career aspirations, but he was able to compete in Tokyo as a professional after an International Boxing Association rule change in 2016 allowed pro boxers to alternate between disciplines.

Now with two Commonwealth Games gold medals and an Olympic bronze around his neck, Nyika’s ready for the big time.

“The Olympic experience was a dream, and it will always be the pinnacle of boxing.

“Once an Olympian, always an Olympian, whereas you can be a world champion and then become a former world champion and there’s a million different belts, so that was a massive elevator to a brighter future in the professional ranks.

“My Olympic dream took an extra five years [longer] than I had intended. That journey took a heavy toll on me – I want to say mentally, physically and spiritually, which sounds dramatic, but it really did take quite a bit out of me.”

As Nyika looks ahead to his professional career, his aim is to keep busy.

He’s fought twice this year, with TKO victories over Louis Marsters and Waikato Falefehi – the former being his first contest in seven months.

It’s a sense of frustration that the cruiserweight wants to avoid.

“I’ve got two fights lined up before the end of the year, and that adds to the idea that I really need to commit to this pathway.

“I think four or five fights [a year] for me would be ideal. At this stage, the more the merrier.

“I really want to get as much activity as I can in the ring, but getting the quality sparring as well is a big one.”