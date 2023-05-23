David Nyika won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo / Photosport

Firmly focused on establishing himself in the professional cruiserweight ranks, David Nyika hasn’t let go of his Olympic aspirations.

The Kiwi boxer’s days as an amateur looked to be behind him following the Olympics in Tokyo. However, a change to the eligibility of Olympic boxers in 2016 allowing professionals to qualify for the event kept the door open.

Nyika, who claimed a bronze medal in Tokyo, had been set to return to the amateur ranks for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year but was forced to withdraw due to injury, and told the Herald he had Olympic qualification at the back of his mind.

“That’s going to creep up on me. That’s definitely going to creep up,” Nyika said.

“I’m definitely still looking at that as an option. There are two tournaments that I’ll need to attend in order to qualify from my knowledge, but that’s definitely still on the cards.”

The first Olympic qualification event for Kiwi boxers, the 2023 Pacific Games, is set to be held in Honiara in November this year — where the best boxer in each weight class will fill their region’s continental spot for the Olympics.

Following the continental qualification stage, athletes will get another couple of opportunities to fight for their spot at the Games, with two wider Olympic qualification tournaments in 2024.

But for now, the back of his mind is where thoughts of the Olympics will stay as he makes his return to the ring on Wednesday night on the undercard of Joseph Parker’s bout against Faiga “Django” Opelu in Melbourne.

Nyika has been patiently waiting for a return to the ring after knocking out Titi Motusaga last October, and after overcoming some injuries, has been training in preparation for a fight for the past four months.

He said he had been training to the point where he had to dial it back at times in order to not do himself a disservice.

“I’ve had to take my foot off the gas. I’ve been getting too lean too soon, and I always risk dropping muscle when I work too hard,” he said.

“I’ve had to be a little bit clever with my training just because I’ve been ready for so long physically - now, mentally, I’m just itching to get back in there.”

He will meet a familiar face in Melbourne, stepping in against Louis Marsters (3-4) for the second time in his last three fights.

The first time they met, on the Gold Coast last July, Nyika proved to be too much for his Australian counterpart and claimed a second-round TKO win.

While he admits he was a bit perplexed by the lack of opponents willing to take the fight, he said it presented a good opportunity to show some improvement against an opponent who is always looking for the finish.

“I was kind of miffed because it seemed at first like I didn’t have anything to gain from fighting someone with an average record, but from what I understand, I’m going to get a better fight from Louis because he comes to win every time.

“It wasn’t the fight that I wanted, but it’s guaranteed fireworks, so that’s a big positive. You always get a better showing from someone who’s game enough to try to take your head off from the opening bell.”