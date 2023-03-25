Kiwi boxer David Light. Photosport

Live updates of the WBO world cruiserweight title fight between Kiwi David Light and holder Lawrence Okolie.

From a West Auckland carport to the world.

David Light couldn’t care less if people in the UK are giving him next to no chance of taking the WBO world cruiserweight title off British star Lawrence Okolie in Manchester tomorrow morning.

In fact, he’s happy they are.

“It’s been the exact same way my last two fights overseas,” Light said.

“Coming from New Zealand and coming from a carport in West Auckland, if you’re not ready to be looked down upon and be considered an underdog then you’re probably not going to make it far.

“I enjoy it. It adds to the fire in the belly.”

The carport Light refers to is the home of Peach Boxing, where the Commonwealth Games silver medallist has been training for more than five years.

During that time, he’s compiled a perfect 20-0 professional record to earn his shot at glory.

Okolie is also undefeated, and the 14 knockouts in his 18 wins underline the devastating power and awkward style the six-foot-five Londoner possesses.

Throw in the profile that comes with being a world titleholder in a big boxing market and the recent addition to his team of Sugar Hill Steward, trainer to heavyweight king Tyson Fury, and you may see why British fans are writing off the humble, softly-spoken opponent from the other side of the planet.

Light’s trainer Isaac Peach, though, is far from softly spoken when it comes to his thoughts on Okolie.

“I don’t think he’s done bugger all, to be honest,” Peach said. “He hasn’t fought for ages and I don’t think he’s been tested.

“Boxing wise he’s vulnerable. He lives a lifestyle that’s vulnerable. Everything is vulnerable with him.

“He thinks he’s a superstar when he ain’t done shit. He hangs out with famous people to make himself feel better.

“His boxing is clumsy and he’s right there for the taking.”

Peach’s confidence comes not only from where he believes Okolie can be exploited.

It also comes from the strengths he sees in Light and the hours, days, weeks and months of effort that have gone into his preparations for this fight.

“His work ethic is second to none. He’s amazing.

“People wouldn’t know what he’s gone through to get to this point. Some of the stuff we put him through to get fit enough for a world title fight is crazy, and he aces it.

“He’s one of the most mentally strong people I’ve ever met and that’s just from wanting this so badly and just persevering.

“He’s gone through hell to get here so now we’re here he’s going to take it with both arms.”

Both arms, two hands and a rock-solid mindset.

Lights knows full well the magnitude of this occasion, and the countless jeers he’ll get from a huge contingent of home fans expecting Okolie to wrap up a third title defence in style.

But he has no intention of letting that sway him from pulling off an upset and returning to New Zealand with a significant piece of extra luggage.

“We’ve earned everything we’ve got. Nothing’s been handed to us on a silver platter.

“I feel the pressure’s almost entirely on him. Everybody talks to me here like I’ve already lost the fight, saying he should put me out early.

“That’s putting pressure on him to make a statement.”

Locked in and relishing the familiarity of being the underdog, David Light is ready to make all that work in a West Auckland carport count.