The life of a brother, family man and mate, David Bridgwater, has been remembered on the cricket pitch.

David was found dead beside his running car in the Christchurch suburb of Aranui early on January 4.

Police confirmed he had suffered gunshot wounds. A 54-year-old man has been charged with David’s murder and a 51-year-old woman with being an accessory after the fact.

David’s brother Jason Bridgwater said his sibling was a keen cricketer.

The event was organised by Paul Jarman, captain of the Heathcote Blazers, the team David played for.

Jason said the David Bridgwater Memorial Shield T20 match on Sunday aimed to raise money for his late brother’s headstone.

The game raised $1000 for the cause.

Jason said “the amazing Bridgwater XI” beat the Heathcote Blazers.

“It’s just made up of a few of our mates and a few of Dave’s mates.”

Jason said the T20 game at Woolston Park was a welcome break for the family, who are “battling” to come to terms with the death.

He said the sudden death has left a massive hole in their family, as his brother was a dedicated family man.

“He’s got two kids, you know, and that’s what we’ve got to remember.”

Jason hoped the cricket match will become an annual event to honour his brother for years to come.

Donations can be made through a bank account: C Barnes / 03-1351-0883313-000.

By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air.