Darts: Former rugby pro Gerwyn Price wins darts world championship

Gerwyn Price breathes a sigh of relief as he lifts the PDC Darts World Championship trophy. Photo / Getty

Appropriately enough considering the Artic conditions outside the Alexandra Palace, The Iceman eventually cometh as Gerwyn Price became the first Welshman to win the PDC World Darts Championship.

Gary Anderson, the Scot who was looking to become just the third player to win a hat-trick of the PDC's biggest title, looked to have been completely flattened by the former professional rugby union player. But from 6-1 down, Anderson managed to avoid humiliation to fight back to a 7-3 deficit.

Price not only collected the world title, but also the £500,000 first prize and the world No 1 berth, Where Price comes from they will label that a Triple Crown.

"I've never felt pressure like that in my life," he said. "When you have that chance to win you think you'll be able to take it, but, honestly I've experienced nothing like that. I think it will days to sink in. I wanted to world No 1, but to do it like this… I cant speak."

It is some story. Has any professional sportsperson at the age of 31 given up on a dream in one sport and then focused on achieving another dream in a completely different sport by the age of 37?

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗... 🏆



Here's the moment Gerwyn Price made his dream a reality as he lifts the Sid Waddell trophy aloft, becoming the 2020/21 William Hill World Darts Champion! pic.twitter.com/sqC0W7t6Uj — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 3, 2021

When Price was turning out as a hooker for Neath and the Glasgow Warriors not even a decade ago, he was determined to impress Warren Gatland and play for his country. Alas, the injuries and the setbacks mounted, he turned his back on that ambition and forsook the Dragons for the arrows.

A keen darter in his youth, he relocated his board and took to his new passion with a vehemence that should not be downplayed by anyone anywhere. Truly, in the entirety of British professional sport, there have been very few cross-sports transformations to rival.

Price is known as "The Iceman" because of his prodigious finishing prowess that was never more in evidence than on this occasion. Yet the Cardiff-born's personality is far from sub-zero and there have been times when his temperament has appeared hot and frenzied enough to make him a candidate to be lead singer of the Prodigy.

Certainly, he was the fire starter in the by now legendary Grand Slam or Darts final in 2018, after which he was fined more than £20,000 for his behaviour. Price celebrated each double as if he had scored a try against England and put on an intimidatory display against Anderson of which Alun Wyn Jones might have proud. Before this rematch, Anderson, 40, declared "I don't like him, he doesn't like me". The Rocky Oche was set.

Less than 10 years ago Gerwyn Price was scoring tries in rugby cup finals at the Millennium Stadium.



Now he’s the PDC World Darts champion and world number one. An incredible sporting story.pic.twitter.com/fIO983Y0el — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) January 3, 2021

Yet after taking the first two legs and holding the darts, Anderson, the 2015 and 2016 champion, barely landed a blow as he went down 4-1. With Price averaging 136.4 in the fifth set - setting a new Championship mark - and then barely missing out a nine-dart finish, Anderson was in danger of being embarrassed but fought back valiantly in the seventh leg to bring it back to 5-2.

However, it was a mere scrum-reset for the once No 2, who quickly mended the unerring Sat Nav to drive inexorably towards his destiny. However, the engine still spluttered. Anderson made it 6-3 and Price, as so often happens to the first-timers at the point of glory, looked reluctant to take the last step to grasp the glory.

Price missed 11 match darts before eventually at 2-2 in the tenth set he hit double five and the hails of Land of our Father erupted albeit in an empty arena. Leighton Rees won Wales the first ever world championship in 1978. Price is a worthy heir.