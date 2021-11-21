Darfield keeps top spot in country cricket league

Darfield maintained their lead at the top of country cricket on Saturday with a commanding win over competition rivals Cheviot. Photo / Supplied

Darfield maintained their lead at the top of country cricket on Saturday with a commanding win over competition rivals Cheviot.

There were also wins for Oxford-Rangiora, Sefton and Weedons in the latest round of the CRV Ambreed Country Premier One Day 2021/22 competition at the weekend.

At the picturesque Cheviot Domain, the away side Darfield batted first and got off to the perfect start with openers Nick Jenkins and Liam Foulkes putting on 127 runs for the first wicket.

When Foulkes was out for 45, Canterbury star Henry Shipley, fresh from his latest heroics in the Plunket Shield, came in to smash 42 off just 21 balls to keep the momentum going.

Jenkins was out in just the 22nd over for 77 off 65 balls, and helping lift Darfield to 249/8 in their allotted 45 overs.

Scott Burnett was the standout Cheviot bowler, claiming a five-wicket bag.

Shipley opened the Darfield bowling and removed Ted Whelan and the dangerous Harry Fitzpatrick, before Liam Foulkes' off-spin through the middle overs completed the dominant win.

Only Cheviot opener Ryan Ellis, with a well-made 61, showed much resilience at the Magpies collapsed to be all out for 129 in the 33rd over, falling to a heavy 120-run defeat.

Oxford-Rangiora, with a few of their consistent performers away, picked up a quality 80-run victory over Ohoka at Mandeville.

New opening pair of Jonty Fleming (44 off 68) and Eden Sinclair (40 off 90) set up the win with a fine 83-run opening stand, as Oxford-Rangiora made 169/8 in their 45 overs.

Ohoka, also depleted, never threatened the total especially after Jake Waghorn knocked off three key scalps at the top of the order.

Then it was Nathan Cook who stole the show. Cook's left-arm spinners tore through the remaining Ohoka batsmen who had no answer, leaving him with the quality figures of 6/22 off 6.3 overs.

Sefton overcame Leeston-Southbridge to claim a solid away victory, after defending 237/6.

Five Sefton plays scored more than 30, with Matt Laffey the pick, making a run-a-ball half-century

After Canterbury seamer Fraser Sheat blasted out three top-order wickets, Toby Doyle (49 off 57) and Chris Beatson (49 off 65) set about resurrecting the chase.

But when they fell in the 21st and 26th overs respectively, nobody else was able to step up and the visitors claimed a 72-run win.

In the final game of the round, Weedons walloped Lincoln by 83 runs, with Brad Nightingale the standout performer, top-scoring in the match with 64.

Southbrook had the bye.

Short scorecards:

• Darfield 249/8 (N Jenkins 77, L Foulkes 45, H Shipley 42, A Collins 35no; S Burnett 5/25, C Sidey 2/34)

Beat Cheviot 129 (R Ellis 61, J Harris 22; L Foulkes 4/19, H Shipley 2/12, T Hauschild 2/28).

•Oxford-Rangiora 169/8 (J Fleming 44, E Sinclair 40, J Waghorn 21; M Burns 4/23, A Hamilton 2/24)

Beat Ohoka 89 (N Burnett 28; N Cook 6/22, J Waghorn 3/12).

•Sefton 237/6 (M Laffey 50, L Taylor 40, C Warner 34, B Fleming 31no, O Bragg 30no; L O'Sullivan 2/44)

Beat Leeston-Southbridge 165 (T Doyle 49, C Beatson 49; F Sheat 3/19, C Rowe Singh 3/28, M Campbell 3/38).

• Weedons 213 (B Nightingale 64, J Richards 42, S Clarke 33, J Watson 27; T Cross 4/21, B Moore 3/54)

Beat Lincoln 130 (T Holland 37, J Suzana 24; H Pandya 4/24, H D'Arcy 2/22, C Robson 2/26).