Ryan Hughes who took out MVP honours, and guided Darfield to an eight-wicket, with 16.3 overs to spare. Photo / Supplied

Darfield have been crowned country cricket champions after comprehensively beating Leeston-Southbridge in Saturday's final.

The Darfield XI capped off a fine 2021/22 CRV Ambreed Country Premier One Day competition campaign by lifting the Fulton/Wright Cup at Canterbury Country's showpiece ground, Mainpower Oval in Rangiora.

Darfield, beaten finalists last year, won the toss and elected to bowl first and make use of their strike bowling unit, led by newly-capped Canterbury first-class player Zak Foulkes.

Leeston-Southbridge openers Toby Doyle and Brayden Hill tried to see the shine off the new ball before Foulkes skittled Doyle in the fifth over.

He then claimed the big scalp of Harry Chamberlain for a duck while Will Greenslade trapped Canterbury stalwart William Williams cheaply.

Reeling at 63/7, experienced pair Chris Beaton (18 runs off 57 balls) and Dougald Munro (33 off 37) made a spirited fightback before Leeston-Southbridge crumbled to be all out for 113 in the 39th over.

Greenslade finished with the fine figures of 3/18 off his maximum nine overs, while Foulkes claimed 2/17 off his nine.

Will Williams took the new ball to try and make early inroads in defending the under-par total, and while he got the big wicket of Foulkes, caught behind for just 13, Leeston-Southbridge could do little to deny Darfield.

Opener Nick Gilbert batted supremely for an unbeaten half-century, well-supported by a free-flowing 32 off 37 balls from Ryan Hughes who took out MVP honours, and guided Darfield to an eight-wicket, with 16.3 overs to spare.

In the plate final, Lincoln chased down Oxford-Rangiora's 155 with four wickets in hand in a well-fought contest to end their season on a high note.

Short scorecard:

• Leeston-Southbridge 113 (D Munro 33, B Hill 20; W Greenslade 3/18, Z Foulkes 2/17, R Hughes 2/18)

Lost to Darfield 116/2 (N Gilbert 53no, R Hughes 32no).

• Oxford-Rangiora 155 (D Fulton 68, L Waghorn 23, A Singh 20; T Holland 4/33, B Moore 2/21, E Paterson 2/46)

Lost to Lincoln 156/6 (H Drummond 63, A Paterson 29no; H Sail 3/2, A Singh 2/37).