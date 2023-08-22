OPINION

New Zealand has been treated to some extraordinary sport over the past dozen years.

We have had world-class events on our doorstep, from the Rugby World Cups of 2011 and 2022 to the best cricketers in the world working their magic across the length and breadth of the motu. The Rugby League World Cup hardly set the place on fire, but it was here. The America’s Cup chimed in before they ran away for more money.

Now we have been treated to arguably the biggest sporting event ever likely to call Aotearoa home, the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

I hope you’ve treasured this time, because it’s a golden period, the likes of which we will never see again.

On what planet does an underpopulated shred of volcanic flora become the destination for the crème de la crème of sport? This one. And for all intents and purposes, we’ve put on a very good show. Many of them.

Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after the win over Norway. Photo / Photosport

The takeaway here, though, isn’t how successful the events have been, nor how successful the competing nations and athletes have been. For me, the dozen years have been the story of the development, acceptance and celebration of women’s sport.

Back in the dark ages, comparisons between male and female athletes were often raised, the criticism of women’s teams being based on the frankly ridiculous premise that without the genetic size and strength advantage, the women would never provide the public with the game quality they desired. This tired argument was rolled out time and time again to support claims that women’s team sports would never capture the imagination of fans.

However, the physical difference, coupled with another rapidly expanding reality, is setting the female game apart. As competitions have expanded and coverage has exploded, the visible mindset and attitude possessed in major women’s team sports has become a huge driver of engagement from the fanbase.

Women play the game, not the player. The refreshing sight of athletes not focusing on off-the-ball aggression, petty slandering or gamesmanship has been a cause for celebration. The joy of the game, the understanding behind using tact and guile to dominate, has been eye-opening and hugely satisfying.

I’m not suggesting that that all wāhine play in the same joyful spirit: we’ve seen examples of s***housery at the World Cup. But the overwhelming majority of women in the team sports that have graced our shores have shown men up to being the testosterone-fuelled idiots we used to idolise.

Tough guys aren’t the future. They are a fading breed in the eyes of the spectator, unless of course combat sport is your thing.

This overarching philosophy is reflected in the crowds. Watching the Ferns live (Football, White, Black or Silver) is a celebration of sport, the sense in the stands is one of community, camaraderie, the joy of competition.

The atmosphere at last year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup final lacked the fear, anxiety and grim testosterone fog that hangs thick in the air at blokes tests. Stress of loss, rage at referees, performance frustration and the like all contribute to an average environment. My experience at the rugby, the cricket and the football showpieces, where the women were centre stage, proved to me that women’s sport can teach us men a few things about why sport is so important.

The crowds were sensational, aroha was in the air and sport’s wonderful heart was pulsing.

D’Arcy Waldegrave is the host of Newstalk ZB’s Sportstalk (7pm-8pm Tuesday to Friday) and the All Sport Breakfast (7am-9am Saturdays). Whatever the sport, big or small, he’s got a view.