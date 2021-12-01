Dannevirke multi-sport complex one step closer

Deputy Mayor Erana Peeti-Webber is the council representative for the project. Photo / NZME

A new multi-sport complex in Dannevirke may be one step closer with the completion of a feasibility study.

Tararua District Council representative Erana Peeti-Webber said the complex was first proposed about 20 years ago by a former real estate agent, Nigel Jackson.

She said he had a lot to do with hockey and soccer and had come up with the idea of building a hockey turf and stadium.

After Jackson left Dannevirke, a group got together to take up where he'd left off and did a feasibility study.

The first stage of the multisport facility is a stadium to replace the current one. Photo / Leanne Warr

While that one hadn't shown a need, the council had funded another study to see if there was a need for an upgrade in sporting facilities.

That study had recently been completed.

"It shows there is a need there," Peeti-Webber said.

Through public consultation and the feasibility study, it was decided that the best way to achieve it for the community was to create a Community Hub, with the location being at the Dannevirke Domain.

The group was currently consulting with all those involved in various sports to see what each would like in the hub, Peeti-Webber said.

One of the first stages of the project was to build a new stadium, as the current one wasn't adequate, she said.

For instance, basketball was played there, but there wasn't enough clearance at the end of the court, and it was too small for netball.

The stadium would also need work done on it to bring it up to standards required for earthquake strengthening.

Building a new stadium would mean money didn't have to be spent on strengthening work, Peeti-Webber said.

Ideas for the community hub include a two-court facility plus a social area for activities like Pilates and Yoga.

Dannevirke Multisport Complex Inc was still in the process of consultation with all interested groups, but once things were finalised they would look at fundraising through the Lotteries Commission and other organisations.