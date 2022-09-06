F1 stars Daniel Ricciardo (R) and Lewis Hamilton. Photo / AP

Daniel Ricciardo's uncertain future in Formula 1 remains the hot topic of conversation among the F1 community.

Ricciardo is currently without a spot on the grid for the 2023 season after his McLaren contract was cut short by a year with fellow Australian Oscar Piastri taking his place alongside Lando Norris.

Piastri shunned Alpine by signing with McLaren, with the saga leaving Formula 1 fans on the edge of their seats as they awaited a decision from the Contract Recognition Board.

As the silly season chaos unfolded, questions began to surround just where Ricciardo's future would lie and where he'd possibly end up.

A return to Alpine – formerly Renault – where he drove for two seasons jumped out as the obvious choice, however, the French outfit chased and reportedly got their man in Pierre Gasly.

Alfa Romeo, Williams and Haas all have vacant seats for 2023 with Haas team principle Guenther Steiner reportedly making contact with the Aussie before the mid-season break.

But now a new rumour has taken over the Formula 1 community, linking Ricciardo to the powerhouse Mercedes. And the Aussie says he's "open-minded" to all options.

F1 journalist Joe Saward has linked the Aussie to joining the eight-time champion team, but not in a permanent on-the-grid role. Ricciardo would take over as the team's reserve driver.

Mercedes' seats for 2023 are set in stone with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell proving to be a strong partnership on the grid.

"Ricciardo's best move might be to become reserve driver at Mercedes, to help build up his confidence again," Saward wrote.

Hamilton's contract is set to expire at the end of 2023 with retirement rumours following him for well over 12 months now.

Ricciardo proclaimed he was "open minded" when asked about the possibility of joining one of the three top teams in a back-up role.

"I'm pretty open minded with any scenario. I think there's pros and cons with all of it. There's pros with having some time off as well, currently the 18 months I've had has been more challenging than not so maybe some time away would be good," Ricciardo said after the Dutch Grand Prix.

"But then also staying active is good. That's why I kind of want to hear everything. Even if it's a reserve, I don't want to be too proud to say I'm too good for that.

"I just want to hear everything and see what makes sense. It could be something that sets me up better for the future and next year may be one of those years where I need a bit of patience."

Ricciardo reiterated however if an opportunity to get back to the front of the grid presented itself, he would take it over any other option.

"I still definitely have the ability to love a project. But of course if there's this longer project, and this one where you're going to win tomorrow, of course I'm going to go for the quick wins.

"They are things I will definitely give some thought to. I don't also want to be stubborn or short sighted and be like, 'ah no I'm not interested in that', I will give everything its respected thought.

"From 2017, every two years I've been with a different team. I don't want to just sign something and think, wait now something else is there for 2024. So it's probably not as simple as just getting somewhere on the grid next year.

"It can go probably in many different directions so I don't think it needs an immediate decision. It's going to be about what's best for me."