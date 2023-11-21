Dan Hooker ruled out of bout against Bobby Green at UFC Austin due to arm injury

Dan Hooker has been forced to withdraw from his bout on December 3 due to injury. Photo / Getty Images

Dan Hooker will have to wait until the new year to return to the octagon after an arm injury has forced him to withdraw from his upcoming bout at UFC Austin.

Hooker was set to square off against Bobby Green in a rare five-round co-main event on the December 3 card, looking to back up his hard-fought win over Jalin Turner in July.

Following the win over Turner, Hooker had to have surgery to repair a broken arm; a UFC representative confirmed he reinjured the same arm on Monday night.

It’s a frustrating blow for the 33-year-old, who was eager to get back to work and build on his two-fight winning steak in a bout against another high-action fighter. Hooker, ranked No 9 in the lightweight division, was putting his spot in the rankings on the line against No 12-ranked Green.

The UFC is looking to find a replacement for Hooker to keep Green on the card.

