Dan and Honor Carter announce birth of baby number four

Dan and Honor Carter's family has grown by one. Photo / Instagram

Sporting greats Dan and Honor Carter have welcomed their fourth child - a baby boy named Cruz Charles Carter.

Dan announced the arrival of the couple's fourth son with a post on Instagram, where he called Honor "a rockstar".

"Marco, Fox and Rocco adore their youngest brother," he wrote.

"The fourth time is just as special as the first, second and third. We couldn't be happier and more grateful for 4 happy healthy boys."

Honor shared a similarly worded Instagram post, paired with a photo of their three older sons admiring the family's newest addition.

Cruz was born June 10.