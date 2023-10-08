Dame Noeline Taurua’s Silver Ferns contract extended

Her contract extension means she will now also coach the team for an international series in January. Photo / Photosport

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua’s contract has been extended until the end of the international calendar in January 2024.

The head coach’s contract was due to expire at the conclusion of the Constellation Cup series with the Australian Diamonds in late October.

Dame Taurua, who has been in charge of the Silver Ferns since August 2018, said she was honoured to continue in the role and the extension would allow her time to consider her coaching future.

“I am honoured to be able to coach the Silver Ferns through to the end of what has been an incredibly busy season. For now, I don’t have to take my focus away from international duties,” she said.

“The extension of my contract into the new year allows me the time to have those discussions with Netball New Zealand about the processes, and to connect with whānau to decide on what lies ahead going forward.”

The Silver Ferns coach is currently planning for the four-test Constellation Cup series, starting on October 12 in Melbourne.

Her contract extension means she will now also coach the team for an international series in January, which is yet to be announced.

Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said it made sense to offer the “world-class” coach the extension.

“It was important that our players had that certainty heading into the rest of the season which, following this month’s Constellation Cup against Australia, includes a series that the Silver Ferns will compete in January,” Wyllie said.

“Noeline is a coach who we have the utmost respect for, and it was also important to us that we gave her the proper time to consider her next step and begin the process of a coaching appointment for the new netball cycle, with the next Silver Ferns international season not due to start until September 2024.”

The Silver Ferns cup series with the Diamonds includes two tests in Australia and two in New Zealand and comes off the back of a Taini Jamison Trophy win over England.

The New Zealand side had its worst World Cup finish this year, finishing a disappointing fourth.