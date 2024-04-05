Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua has extended her time in the role. Photo / Photosport

Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua has extended her time in the role. Photo / Photosport

Dame Noeline Taurua will resume her role as head coach of the Silver Ferns, extending her tenure with a new two-year contract.

Her reappointment brings a close to Netball New Zealand’s hunt to fill the role, which was advertised in February as Taurua’s contract was coming to an end. Her new contract doesn’t take her through to the next World Cup in 2027 in Sydney but sees her retain charge as the Ferns build towards that event.

Taurua has been in the position since 2018, leading a stark turnaround as the team claimed the 2019 World Cup title after missing out on the medals in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

However, the Silver Ferns had their worst-ever performance at a World Cup last year when they finished fourth in South Africa.

NNZ, in consultation with Taurua, decided to begin a recruitment process for the position of head coach as her contract came to an end.

Chief executive Jennie Wyllie said in February: “We believe for the integrity of our sport it is essential to open up the position of Silver Ferns coach to applicants and this decision was taken after extensive deliberations.”

- More to come