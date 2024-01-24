The Prime Minister gets set to attend Ratana, why pedestrian crossings cost thousands more in Auckland and the Reserve Bank’s debt-to-income proposal in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

As change proliferates in the rugby landscape, one constant remains. Dalton Papalii is always comfortable tackling pressing topics.

From relinquishing the Blues captaincy this season to Scott Robertson assuming the All Blacks throne and Joe Schmidt joining the Wallabies, Papalii doesn’t shy away from offering his views – such as this on Schmidt’s awkward looming switch from All Blacks assistant to Australian head coach.

“He is one of the greatest coaches I’ve had the pleasure of being under,” Papalii said. “When he came in here to the Blues I couldn’t believe how much impact he had for that one year. We missed that fine tuning from him last year.

“Having him in the All Blacks he’s A-plus, world-class. I can’t put into words how much of an exceptional coach he is. He leaves no stone unturned. When I heard he was going to the Wallabies the first couple of seconds I was a bit hurt but whatever makes him happy and whatever is good for him and his family I 100 per cent support him. I see him as a coach and also a friend. I’m rooting for him – just not on game day against Aussie.”

Back on deck after a rejuvenating summer break, Papalii cut a relaxed figure as he and teammates completed photoshoot duties in the slick new Blues kit as their two-match preseason venture to Japan inches closer.

Papalii largely reflects fondly on a challenging 2023 campaign that included the Blues losing their dispiriting Super Rugby semifinal to the Crusaders in Christchurch and the All Blacks defying the doubters to reach the World Cup final – only to fall agonisingly short against the Springboks in Paris.

“What an amazing experience. Going over there and going under the radar,” Papalii said.

“We lost a bit of faith from New Zealand as a whole – our fans, friends and even sometimes our family. Losing that first game against France hurt because the All Blacks hadn’t done that before. For us to bounce back, beat Ireland and make the final, it was an amazing experience.

“In the last game I’ve never been prouder to be an All Black and the performance we put out there after all the adversity we went through to get to that stage. It’s a blessing in my life and I’m always going to cherish it.”

Patrick Tuipulotu (left) and Dalton Papalii can both be leaders in different ways. Photo / Photosport

Post-World Cup years inevitably spark widespread change from both a playing and a coaching perspective. Several legends of the New Zealand game have moved on, and with Robertson surrounding himself with Super Rugby leaders, three Kiwi teams – the Blues, Crusaders and Hurricanes – welcome new head coaches.

After assembling his coaching team, Vern Cotter’s first notable decision at the Blues was to reinstate Patrick Tuipulotu as captain after Papalii fulfilled those duties the previous two years under Leon MacDonald.

“I had a chat to Vern and they were going with Patty. Straight after that I messaged Patty and I couldn’t be happier for him,” Papalii said.

“When he went on sabbatical and I got named captain I took it as a caretaker of that role. It’s the same with the All Blacks jersey – it’s never yours. I enjoyed my time as captain, I cherished it, I wanted to enhance my legacy in that role but knowing Patty is coming back I’ve never kicked up a fuss about it.

“I can lead in different ways by looking after the young boys and have eyes on different things. Patty is one of my good mates. He looked after me when I first came in here. I couldn’t think of a better leader for this team. I’m looking forward to this new journey.

“We’ve got to look deeper and see where we can get better. Under Leon we had some real highs and lows but with Vern coming in there’s a different feel which is good, to have something new.”

While Ardie Savea and Sam Cane will return to New Zealand rugby in time for Robertson’s maiden All Blacks campaign - after their one -season stints in Japan - their absences shine a brighter spotlight on Papalii this season, with expectations he will grasp the mantle of Super Rugby’s leading openside flanker.

“Even if those boys were back here it’s still me against me. I’m my biggest critic. I want to play the way I want to play – my style. I’ve taken a growth mindset this year but the biggest thing is consistency – not having two weeks where you don’t play your best.”

Papalii – only 26 years old – is sure to feature prominently for Robertson’s All Blacks in the coming years, particularly if a change of captaincy is in the works.

After one season under Robertson for the New Zealand under-20s, and another taste at the first All Blacks camp of the year earlier this month, Papalii will be keen to make an immediate impression in the Super Rugby shop window.

“I knew what we were getting. Razor is a bit different which is good. He brings a different life into the team. It’s always sad to see the old crop move on. It’s time for the new crop to come through. We didn’t get much into the game plan but it was good to meet all those coaches and staff.”

