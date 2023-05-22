Daily Agenda podcast: Tuesday May 23, NHL playoff predictions

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their win over the Dallas Stars in game two of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals. Photo / AP

The NBA has dominated the sports news coming out of the states recently. So, you’d be forgiven for not knowing who had made the NHL playoffs. In fact, you’d be forgiven for not knowing that the NHL playoffs are even on. With that in mind, the Daily Agenda recruit NZ’s foremost hockey expert Joe Durie to provide a comprehensive overview of the conference finals, his predictions, and where the best odds are.

Plus, Chanel Harris-Tavita has announced a shock return to the Warriors this week, but with a log jam in the halves where could the Wahs even fit him? And if he’s back in the country now, could we squeeze him in this season?

Finally, with Courtney Duncan establishing her dominance as the winningest female motocross rider of all time, the Daily Agenda discusses why more Kiwis aren’t atop the world Motocross rankings.

