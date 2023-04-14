Daily Agenda podcast: Struggling to entertain your kids these holidays? Try this!

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) celebrates with Zach LaVine (8) and Nikola Vucevic after the team's win over the Toronto Raptors. Photo / AP

This week in the NBA Play-in tournament, Bulls star guard Demar DeRozan’s daughter sat in the crowd and shrieked during the opponent’s Free Throws. How’s that for a school-holiday boredom buster? Not only was it brilliant parenting, but it was also an effective distraction. Over the course of the game, Diar DeRozan gave 36 terrifying screams. As a result, her father’s opponents missed 18 free throws and ultimately lost the game. Could we see something similar coming to Super Rugby?

Plus, with preparations underway for next year’s Americas Cup Manaia runs through another “Half-Baked Sports Idea” - if team New Zealand can decide the rules for the competition, why not completely change the game?

Finally, with a massive amount of sports to digest over the weekend, Manaia circles the 4 must-watch sporting events across your weekend and how to link them together for your viewing pleasure.

All that and not much more on today’s episode of The ACC’s Daily Agenda. Powered by Musashi.