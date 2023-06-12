Daily Agenda podcast: Should the Chiefs be worried?

Emoni Narawa looks the line for the Chiefs. Photo / Getty

Super Rugby has come down to the pointy end this weekend with the first round of the playoffs going down this weekend.

Dominant displays from both the Blues and Crusaders have set up a repeat of last year’s Grand Final for this weekend. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ledger, the Brumbies swept aside the Hurricanes and the Chiefs eked out a win against the Reds.

Today on the Daily Agenda, ACC Head Mike Lane joins Manaia Stewart to discuss how Waikato fans should feel going into round 2 of the playoffs.

Plus, the Warriors’ run of form continues with a convincing win against the Raiders on the weekend. Now sitting in 5th place on the table, the fellas discuss what would make 2023 “Our Year”.

Finally, the team wrangle Jeremy Wells in to discuss the World Test Championship which was decided over the weekend but to be honest since it wasn’t us who really cares.

All that and more on the Daily Agenda powered by Musashi - Fuelling athletes like Aaron Smith, RTS, Manaia Stewart & G Lane for more than 30 years.