Daily Agenda podcast: Rory McIlroy’s $3m no show

Rory McIlroy. Photo / Getty Images

Less than a week after missing the cut at Augusta, Rory McIlroy has excused himself from his second designated tournament of the year. Without a proper reason (injury or otherwise) this could have considerable financial ramifications to the tune of around US$3m.

So, what would prompt one of the world’s top players to ditch an event and risk a paycheck? In this episode, Manaia Stewart goes full “Tin Foil Hat” with a theory that Rory McIlroy may be heading to the LIV tour!

Plus, with the Hurricanes game being shifted due to blown light bulbs, the Daily Agenda examines the option of moving the game to the regions instead - surely a packed-out Yarrow Stadium would make for a far more fearsome arena for any visiting team.

And Finally, off the back of news that the Breakers have resigned star point guard Will McDowell-White, The Daily Agenda explores a”Half-Baked Sports Idea” to secure the Breakers multiple championships.

All that and not much more on today’s episode of The ACC’s Daily Agenda. Powered by Musashi.