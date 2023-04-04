Daily Agenda podcast: Is Kane Williamson done for the year?

Gujarat Titan's Kane Williamson is carried off the field after injuring his right knee. Photo / AP

Unnamed sources have revealed to the ACC the future of our Black Caps skipper. Speaking on today’s Daily Agenda podcast, ACC Head G Lane reckons Kane’s done for the World Cup later this year.

Take that with a grain of salt though, we are talking about a man famed for calling off cricket commentaries prematurely. But still, doesn’t look good for our Kane. Unsteady times ahead.

From Crushers, to Chicken Wings, it seems the whole KFC menu has featured at one point on a Rugby League field. But with Marata Niukore potentially missing 2-3 weeks for a “Hip drop” tackle, Mike and Manaia wade through the litany of outlawed tackle techniques in the NRL.

Finally, the fellas recap an historic victory by the ACC XI against the Movember XI under the lights at Eden Park. The fixture was a star-studded affair featuring the likes of Kieran Read, Eric Murray, Art Green, Aaron Mauger and Steve Devine. But who were the surprise performers and how did Jason Hoyte manage to disgrace the ACC XI this time? Tune in to find out.