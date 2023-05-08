Daily Agenda podcast: How the Warriors could get around an Andrew Webster fine

Warriors head coach Andrew Webster. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors lost in a valiant on-field effort against the Panthers this weekend. But it’s the off-field drama making the headlines this morning. One NZ CEO Jason Parris is under investigation by the NRL for his criticisms of the referees. Meanwhile, head coach Andrew Webster is asking for someone to foot the bill should he be fined for sharing his honest thoughts about the officiating over the last few weeks. Today on the Daily Agenda, ACC Head Mike Lane joins Manaia Stewart to brainstorm a solution to a problem that plagues the Wahs week after week.

Plus, a topsy-turvy weekend in Super Rugby saw multiple upsets and near misses. But who were the real winners and losers of Round 11 and what inspired gambling decisions have filled up the ACC’s TAB account this weekend?

Finally, the fellas pay tribute to the late Lindsay Crocker who bore witness to one of G Lane’s most embarrassing moments.

All that and more on the Daily Agenda powered by Musashi, Helping you stay ahead of the game.