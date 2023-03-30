Daily Agenda podcast: Can Kieran Read lead the ACC XI to their first victory?

Kieran Read. Photo / Photosport

Jeremy James Drummond Wells makes his much-anticipated debut on this morning’s Daily Agenda powered by Musashi. Fresh off the back of a catch-up with former All Blacks captain and current ACC XI Captain Kieran Read, Jeremy and Manaia talk through the state of the ACC XI and it is dire. With only one net session under their belt (and a relatively unconvincing one at that) the team are in desperate need of some cohesion - but will Jeremy be there on the day? Tune in to find out.

Plus, Jeremy recounts the classic cricketing tours of the 1980s, where countries from tropical climates would be subjected to tests in 40 degrees in Perth and then immediately plunged into the depths of a cold November Dunedin. A known proponent of punishing whether chat, Jerry ponders whether NZ cricket are returning to that approach by sending Sri Lanka to Christchurch amidst a hail storm. With only one ODI completed of a possible two, the fellas break down the odds of today’s 3rd ODI between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka before turning their attention to the lottery that is the 1st T20 on Sunday.

Finally, Manaia recounts a particularly grim story of the time he suffered sunstroke at the WACA that all but guarantees we won’t be hearing Jeremy on this podcast again.