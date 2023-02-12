Cyclists have been injured in a crash at the West Head Road Race in Manly. Photo / Facebook

Six cyclists have been seriously injured after a horror bike collision in Sydney’s north.

Up to 15 bikes were involved in the chaos on West Head Rd, Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park around 7.45am on Sunday.

The crash occurred during a road race where cyclists suffered injuries to the head, chest, collar bone and shoulder.

All those injured are males aged in their 40s.

NSW Ambulance confirmed two helicopters are at the scene assisting with the injured.

“NSW Ambulance engaged a number of resources, including two helicopters with medical teams on board and extended care paramedics to assist in the response,” a spokesman said.

“The patients were taken to Westmead, Royal North Shore and Northern Beaches Hospitals for further treatment.”