Bradley Wiggins during the 2012 Tour de France. Photosport

British cycling great Sir Bradley Wiggins has alleged he was sexually groomed by a coach when he was 13 years old.

The first Brit to win the Tour de France has told Men's Health magazine he "buried what had happened because he had no one to turn to at the time.

Wiggins says he was groomed sexually and it impacted him as an adult.

"I was groomed by a coach when I was younger - I was about 13 - and I never fully accepted that,' he said.

The winner of five Olympic gold medals says he was unable to confide in his stepfather as he used to beat him and criticise him for wearing cycling gear.

"Yes. It all impacted me as an adult...I buried it. My stepfather was quite violent to me, he used to call me a f****t for wearing Lycra and stuff, so I didn't think I could tell him.

"I was such a loner...I just wanted to get out of the environment. I became so insular. I was quite a strange teenager in many ways and I think the drive on the bike stemmed from adversity."

Wiggins has previously spoken about suffering from depression and a difficult childhood, but made the fresh revelation in the interview for the May issue of Men' s Health.