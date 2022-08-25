Double Olympic champion cyclist Katie Archibald has spoken of her devastation at her partner's death. Photo / Getty

Katie Archibald, the double Olympic track cycling star, has described how she tried desperately to revive her partner, Scottish mountain bike champion Rab Wardell, after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday aged 37. He was later pronounced dead.

Wardell, who on Sunday won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway, was in bed with Archibald at home in Glasgow when he suffered the attack.

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday morning, Archibald, who memorably won the inaugural women's Madison title at last year's Tokyo Olympics alongside Laura Kenny, having been part of the victorious women's team pursuit quartet in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, described her horror when she realised what had happened.

"He went into cardiac arrest while we were lying in bed," wrote Archibald. "I tried and tried, and the paramedics arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn't bring him back.

Archibald: 'I can't describe this pain'

"Mine stopped with it. I love him so much and need him here with me. I need him here so badly, but he's gone. I can't describe this pain."

Wardell was a popular figure on the Scottish cycling scene, setting a new record for completing the West Highland Way in 2020. He had been racing mountain bikes since his teens, but only took the decision to turn professional earlier this year.

He had appeared on BBC Scotland the previous evening discussing Sunday's victory on The Nine programme, explaining how he overcame three punctures to catch the leaders and win the title.

The death of Rab Wardell was confirmed by Scottish Cycling. Photo / Getty Images

Archibald, who is taking a brief break from cycling to rest mentally and physically after admitting she was "not coping" following a series of setbacks this year, admitted she was struggling to process Wardell's death.

"I still don't understand what's happened; if this is real; why he'd be taken now - so healthy and happy," she wrote. "Thank you to those making tributes. I can't bear to talk about him in the past tense to say anything myself. You mean everything to me, Rab. I love you."

Sir Chris Hoy, the six-time Olympic champion, described the news as "utterly heartbreaking", sharing a video of Wardell's West Highland Way record attempt. "Really can't believe the awful news about @RabWardell," Hoy tweeted. "Such a kind, talented, funny guy who you'll never ever hear a bad word about. I've just watched this to remind me of him at his best. Rest in peace Rab."

Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - two days after winning the Scottish championship.



He was on The Nine just last night speaking about his win.



Our thoughts are with his friends and family. https://t.co/WicdBkGJ8d pic.twitter.com/eaH5NJpae9 — The Nine (@BBCScotNine) August 23, 2022

A number of other Scottish riders added their condolences. Former Tour de France and Olympic cyclist David Millar said: "So very sad to learn of Rab Wardell leaving us. Properly hard to comprehend."

Fellow Scot and former Olympic champion Callum Skinner added: "Sorry to hear of the passing of another great Scottish cyclist. Some of my earliest memories in the sport featured @RabWardell a strong, witty personality who'd help anyone."

The Scottish Cross Country Association said it was "devastated" at the news of Wardell's death.

"He will be truly missed by our community and his determination, talent and friendship will live on in all our hearts and memories," it said in a statement. "I'm sure more eloquent words will be written by many but RIP Rab. Our Champion, Our Inspiration, Our Friend."

British Cycling also issued a statement to say Wardell would be "sorely missed", describing him as a "brilliant rider, friend and ambassador for our sport." A statement read: "Everybody at British Cycling is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Rab Wardell. Rab was a brilliant rider, friend and ambassador for our sport, and will be sorely missed by so many. Our thoughts are with his family and many friends at this incredibly difficult time."

Everybody at British Cycling is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Rab Wardell.



Rab was a brilliant rider, friend and ambassador for our sport, and will be sorely missed by so many. Our thoughts are with his family and many friends at this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/UsNL3u8bnE — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) August 23, 2022

Scottish Cycling said: "We are devastated to confirm the news that international mountain biker and former employee, Rab Wardell, has passed away today."

"We have very little information at this stage, but we send our love and support to his family, friends and all those in our community who knew him

"We ask that you respect Rab's family's privacy at this incredibly sad time."