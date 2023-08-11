Women’s T2 Road Race Podium - Shelley Gautier of Canada in Bronze, Eltje Malzbender of New Zealand in Silver and Pavlina Vejvodova of Czech Republic in The Rainbow Jersey. Photo / Ed Syk / esSWpix.com

Women’s T2 Road Race Podium - Shelley Gautier of Canada in Bronze, Eltje Malzbender of New Zealand in Silver and Pavlina Vejvodova of Czech Republic in The Rainbow Jersey. Photo / Ed Syk / esSWpix.com

Eltje Malzbender has seized another silver at the World Championships in Glasgow - bringing Para Cycling tally to an remarkable 12 medals across the event.

The performance in Glasgow from the Para team has so far obliterated their 2022 showing in Canada - in which they claimed just three medals.

Malzbender displayed her signature drive, keeping a sizeable gap throughout on the other riders in the T1 group, coming just short of Czech rider Pavlina Vejvedova who claimed gold. The Cambridge-based rider maintained her position over former world champion Shelley Gautier of Canada, who finished with bronze to round out the medals.

“The length suits me much more than the really short time trial. And on the hills on this road race I was able to pull away from Shelly Gautier,” said Malzbender.

Two other Kiwi Para cyclists also rounded out their World Championships with distinction today.

In the dramatic Men’s T2 race Paralympian Stevo Hills, who also rides a trike, finished 9th. Hills was caught up in a crash at the start of the second lap but managed to ride free and chased hard the whole second lap to make up the ground and finish just seconds outside a podium spot.

Fellow Paralympian Rory Mead powered his way through 48km to finish 5th in the H2 race. Unable to take advantage of a couple of splits in his bunch, Mead was hemmed in by other handcyclists on the narrow course. Born in New Zealand, Mead lives in Ohio, but considers Aotearoa his home.

Coach Damian Wiseman was pleased with the efforts shown by all the riders against the world-class fields and looked ahead to the Paralympics.

“We showed well today and everyone raced hard. Our riders can foot it with the best in the world. Now, we continue to build towards Paris.”

Day Four will hold New Zealand’s final Super Worlds Para cycling races. Cambridge’s Nick Blincoe starts the Road Races at around 19.47 NZST, followed by Devon Briggs at around 22.15 NZST. The Women’s classes start around 3.45am Sunday NZST. Paralympians Nicole Murray, Anna Taylor and Sarah Ellington battle the field in their respective sports classes.

A schedule of when the New Zealanders compete is available on paralympics.org.nz. Livestreaming is available for some events, and links to the livestreams are provided on the schedule on paralympics.org.nz.











