New Zealand's Finn Fisher-Black celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the first stage of the Tour of Sicily cycling race from Marsala to Agrigento, Italy. Photo / AP

Unplanned it might be, but Kiwi road cyclist Finn Fisher-Black earned his first professional stage victory to open the Tour of Sicily overnight, 11 months after breaking his femur in a crash.

Fisher-Black led for most of the short climb to the end and was expecting his UAE-Team Emirates teammate Diego Ulissi to come through for the sprint in the hilltop finish.

But that never happened, so Fisher-Black rode on for the win.

“This was not the plan at all,” the 21-year-old said after the victory. “I expected Diego to come over as well,”

“I was supposed to be leading as fast as possible, but when I looked back I didn’t see anyone anymore,” Fisher-Black explained. “My team leader then shouted that I had to continue, so I did. I still can’t believe it, I’m even a bit in shock. I thought I would still be overtaken. I was only 100 metres from the finish.”

Fisher-Black broke his femur last May during the Boucles de la Mayenne in France which saw him sidelined for eight months.

“This is very important to me. The last year has been very tough. I broke my leg last year. I had to come back as a cyclist and that was the hardest thing I’ve experienced so far. However, this makes it all worth it,” he says. “I will also do my best. However, I want to let this win sink in first and enjoy it.”

Three stages remain in the event, with his compatriot and teammate George Bennett also expected to contend for general classification honours.