Will Jordan will have his first taste of action this weekend since the All Blacks' win over Australia last September. Photo / Photosport

Will Jordan will have his first taste of action this weekend since the All Blacks' win over Australia last September. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders and All Blacks utility back Will Jordan will make his long-awaited return from the sidelines this weekend against the Force.

Jordan didn’t travel with the All Blacks on last year’s northern tour and has yet to play a match this Super Rugby Pacific season due to what has been described as an inner-ear issue and “migraine-related condition”.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said Jordan has progressed well in recent weeks and has been handed the No 15 jersey in what would be his first game since the All Blacks’ Bledisloe Cup clash against the Wallabies last September.

“It’s been a big six months for Will. He just got better and better and he chose this game after having a couple of really good training weeks and he’s prepared well.

“It’s good to time it with the home game, afternoon, all those things. The timing is right and we’re really pleased for him. It’s been tough and he’s ready.”

Robertson said there has been understandable frustration from Jordan after being sidelined for so long, but he’s hungry to return.

“It’s natural frustration you know. He wants to play; he’s a rugby player and he trains just as much as everyone else. He just didn’t feel quite right and with these things there’s no rules. It’s not return in six weeks because it’s a hamstring, it’s a head [issue] and it goes on feeling and he’s feeling good enough at the moment.

“He’s ready to play the full 80 if needed. He might come off a little bit earlier if needed as well.”

Will Jordan in action for the Crusaders last year. Photo / Photosport

Robertson said Jordan’s ability and experience will be crucial for the Crusaders going forward.

“It’s Will Jordan. He can kick, he can run, he can read the game. It’s exciting, especially with Sevu [Reece] out, that experience in the back three.”

Despite going down in a narrow defeat to the unbeaten Chiefs last week, relegating the Crusaders to six wins and three losses for the season, Robertson was still upbeat about where his team stands.

“Hell of a comp — it’s good. These games are going to the wire, you’re not sure who’s going to win each week. This is a challenge that we need.”

But the one thing he hopes his side will improve on against the Force on Saturday will be “finishing tries”.

“We were moments away [from winning], with a bit of game understanding,” Robertson said about the 34-24 loss to the Chiefs. “It was a hell of a match. We’re really proud of our efforts. We weren’t beaten on efforts. Just been a couple of moments and we just trained that and acknowledged how we can get better.”

Crusaders v Force

Saturday, 4.35pm, Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Macca Springer, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Noah Hotham, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Dom Gardiner, Quinten Strange, Scott Barrett (c), Tamaiti Williams, Brodie McAlister, Joe Moody.

Reserves: Codie Taylor, Seb Calder, Oli Jager, Zach Gallagher, Christian Lio-Willie, Mitchell Drummond, Fergus Burke, Jack Goodhue.

Live updates and commentary on nzherald.co.nz, Gold Sport and iHeart Radio.



