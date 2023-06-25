Voyager 2023 media awards

Crusaders v Chiefs: Scott Robertson has one last wish after Super Rugby Pacific final

Kris Shannon
By
4 mins to read
The Crusaders battle to the end as Mo'unga winds the clock down into the red, and then raises the flags from out on the right for the final points of the 2023 season. Video / NZ Herald

Scott Robertson will depart the Crusaders having achieved almost all his wildest dreams. But the coach has one final wish as he prepares to leave a legacy behind.

The Crusaders’ dramatic victory over the Chiefs

