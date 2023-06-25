Scott Robertson will depart the Crusaders having achieved almost all his wildest dreams. But the coach has one final wish as he prepares to leave a legacy behind.

The Crusaders’ dramatic victory over the Chiefs on Saturday made it seven straight Super Rugby titles for Robertson and his team, reaching the destination that all season had been in their sights.

It was a journey guided by departing duo Sam Whitelock and Richie Mo’unga alongside fellow linchpins Codie Taylor and Scott Barrett, all of whom played integral roles in Hamilton.

Whitelock, Mo’unga and Taylor are the only three Crusaders to have started each final during this dynasty — with Barrett missing out in 2019 after breaking a finger in the semifinal — and Robertson now wants to see their feats immortalised.

“We wanted to go to heaven, seventh heaven,” he said. “We realised that to go to heaven, you’ve got to have immortals in your team — and we’ve got a lot.

“They just worked so hard for this. A lot has to go right to win a championship, for Sam to come back [from injury] and do what he’s done and play 80 minutes, and for Richie to go out on that note, to do it over and over and over…

“We’ve got a new stadium coming and we’d love to have — like they do in other countries — a statue of our immortals outside that represent what we are and who we are. That was part of this year’s team for us, so we believe we’ve done it with seven.”

With Whitelock bound for France and Mo’unga heading for Japan — and with Robertson and assistant Scott Hansen starting at the All Blacks in November — this promises to be joyous farewell.

The festivities began in Hamilton on Saturday night and continued as the team flew home — “Mitch Drummond was a bit sloppy, I thought,” Robertson said — to a heroes’ welcome at Christchurch Airport.

Next stop will be Whitelock’s farm where the players can toast their success together one last time.

“We go on the farm, we get out of the old social media limelight and make sure the guys just be themselves,” Robertson said. “We have a bit of a dress-up and a bit of fun, and make sure that there’s a little something on the spit that the boys rotate around.

“You have a feed and just chat and talk and have a wee little session here and there and remember the year. It’s pretty special. Then all the boys just go off and that’s the last time we’re together as a group.”

Robertson celebrates with the Super Rugby Pacific trophy. Photo / Photosport

Such was their dominance, this year marked the first time Robertson’s Crusaders had trailed in the second half of a final. In fact, aside from a nine-minute spell in which the Jaguares held a 3-0 lead in 2019, they had never been behind in a decider until the Chiefs pushed their injury-hit opponents to the limit.

“There were some big pressure moments that the boys stood up for and we prepared for,” Robertson said. “The result probably reflected the season, how tough and hard it was for us and a lot of guys.

“We’ve documented the injuries, but the team that we had out and how they gritted down and they finished, that’s what epitomises the Crusaders: the toughness of that.

“I’m just proud we’ve done it in all different fashions, and I can say that I’ve left on a really good note and we can celebrate.”

Robertson felt the emotion behind those celebrations — having lifted the trophy away from home after an arduous campaign — would be matched only by his first title as coach in 2017.

And with the magnificent seven now secured, might there one day be a statue of the man who masterminded this run?

“I never said that — I had nothing to do with that,” Robertson laughed. “Whereabouts?”