New Zealand rugby referee Ben O’Keeffe has spoken out about the abuse he received following the Crusaders’ victory over the Chiefs in last Saturday’s Super Rugby Pacific final.

O’Keeffe, who was at the centre of several controversial calls during the final, has revealed the torrent of online abuse from fans following the game.

O’Keeffe and his officials were also loudly booed by fans during the post-match trophy presentation.

In a post on Instagram, O’Keefe said he is so used to abuse that it barely affects him any more, “but that doesn’t mean it’s ok”.

“Abuse in any form is never ok,” he wrote in the Instagram post, alongside examples of the significant amount of abuse he had to endure since the final.

“Unfortunately, as a union referee at the highest level, I have had to accept and grow accustomed to the post-match vitriol that fans normalise post-game.

“It’s a sad reality that it doesn’t affect me anymore, but that doesn’t mean it’s ok.”

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan was one of many to criticise the refereeing decisions during the final, which saw the Crusaders take out yet another Super Rugby Pacific title.

McMillan stopped short of calling out the refs but said big moments in the game, especially a Crusaders forward pass that was missed, proved pivotal in the clash.

“I think the biggest call, momentum swinger, was what I thought was a clear and obvious forward pass before halftime. That gives us a scrum [and] we can apply some pressure down that end of the field. They score the play after – that’s a big moment.

“I don’t want to bag the referee. The crowd did that at the end of the game – maybe that says something.”

O’Keeffe said rugby referees need support from players and coaches to help stop the abuse they receive.

“I think back to the Europa League final referee walking through the airport and his family getting chairs thrown at them – I hope my family is never subjected to this but the direction some fans are going now in rugby, I know we are closer than we have ever been. This is one of many recent examples when someone has crossed the line towards a match official in rugby.

“Referees are part of the game, and we need support from players and coaches to have the tough conversations privately but to publicly back and support their officials – not criticise. This will change the way the fans treat us.

“Abuse is out there and for anyone going through it right now in any form, please understand there is support there, people do love you, there is help available and if all else fails, send me a message and I would be happy to talk with you.”

Referee Ben O'Keeffe during the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

O’Keeffe said he accepts he made “some poor” decisions and will work on improving for the future.

“Let’s celebrate the season, let’s celebrate what was a great final from the players.

“There were some excellent decisions, and some poor ones that I accept I made and need to improve on – continual growth is something that excites me to be better for the game.

“We need rugby to be the best game in the world, on and off the field - let’s do it together.”

The post received widespread support from many in New Zealand rugby, including All Blacks and Blues prop Ofa Tuungafasi.

New Zealand Rugby also offered O’Keefe a supportive message, saying in an Instagram comment: “Thanks for all that you do for rugby Ben, we’ve got your back.”