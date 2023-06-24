Sam Whitelock is being hailed as an immortal after defying predictions from All Blacks management to help inspire a fitting finale for the influential departing Crusaders contingent.

Whitelock earned the man of the match accolade for the second Super Rugby final in succession following his dismantling of the Blues lineout at Eden Park last year. Such a feat is rare enough, but to play 80 minutes after being doubtful all week due to a niggly Achilles issue, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson further elevated Whitelock’s status.

“Sam has to be mentioned here. His performance to go 80 minutes, he wasn’t coming off. He loved it,” Robertson said after the Crusaders’ tense 25-20 victory over the Chiefs in Hamilton. “We think he’s an immortal in the game. He’s a god-like figure with what he’s done. The amount of games he’s played, when he was captain, year after year, he rises up every day. For him to have that moment is pretty special.

“In his mind he was always going to play, it was his Achilles that was going to say no. The doc said no but it’s the way he is with his mindset.”

After naming his squad for the Rugby Championship last week All Blacks coach Ian Foster said, based on medical data he received, Whitelock would not feature in the Super Rugby final.

Having defied those odds, and pushed his 34-year-old frame to the limit to capture a seventh straight title with the Crusaders, Whitelock knows he may have some explaining to do when he joins the All Blacks this week.

“The body is definitely sore I think I’ll be in a bit of trouble with All Blacks management but so good to sign off for a number of guys who have had a massive career with the Crusaders,” Whitelock said, referencing coaches Robertson, Scott Hansen along with Richie Mo’unga and Leicester Fainga’anuku who are all leaving the franchise.

“It’s been a very emotional week and hard to keep it in check at the moment but so proud of the guys.”

Whitelock missed the Crusaders quarter-final and semifinal victories after being sidelined by his Achilles issues in the final regular season defeat to the Hurricanes. The All Blacks centurion, signed to French club Pau following the World Cup, was desperate to finish on his terms but first had to prove his fitness in the pre-match warm up at Waikato Stadium.

“The one thing that kept going through my head was John Afoa coming back at 39 so you never know. It’s not the season I wanted. I haven’t played a lot. I had the broken hand and niggly Achilles but it was so good to get out on the field. It was touch and go. I knew I had to make the decision in the warm up. It was good enough so that was the main thing.”

Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders celebrates with teammates in the dressing room. Photo / Photosport

While Whitelock added another storied chapter to his career, his heart was in his mouth after giving away the penalty that handed Damian McKenzie a potentially match-winning shot with three minutes remaining – only for the Chiefs playmaker’s strike to land inches short from 55 metres out.

“I knew it was right on Damian’s range. I was crossing everything,” Whitelock said. “It just shows how close these games are. The Chiefs set the pace all year; they’re so hard to play against.”

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett delivered another tireless effort but he, too, lauded Whitelock’s recovery.

“He’s a calming influence. You know you’ve got someone who is an immortal of our game. He’s a winner, he’s a competitor,” Barrett said. “He lays everything out there and I’m immensely proud to call him a mate. He’s given so much to this jersey over 14 or so years.”

Reflecting on his unrivalled seven titles with the Crusaders, and a 17-0 playoff record, Robertson made it clear the reminiscing had only begun with celebrations to spill into the coming days.

“It feels awesome because nothing is given, everything is earned,” Robertson said. “Richie was sublime. He’s a genuine world-class finals footballer. He’s a winner, he stays in the fight and he’s clutch. We’re going to miss everyone. The next two days we’re not – because we’re going to make sure they participate heavily.

“I’m really proud to call myself a Crusader as a player and a coach. You don’t often get to coach a team you play for and be successful in both. I’ve been going to Rugby Park for 23 years in different capacities. The Crusaders have given me an incredible amount of opportunities. I’m thankful so to finish on this note is special because it could’ve been the other way.”

Many expect Robertson’s departure to immediately stall the Crusaders dynasty but as he signs off his tenure, the next All Blacks coach offered a word of warning to those predicting the end of the red-and-blacks’ dominance.

“In 2019 we lost around 700 games of experience. People thought that was it with Matt Todd, Ryan Crotty, Owen Franks, Israel Dagg, Kieran Read, Wyatt Crockett moving on. People came in and took over. We’re in good stead. We’ve got three coaches who have been in with us for a year now. Tamati Ellison is a helluva coach and with Rob Penney coming in they’ll have some good continuity and make it their own. I’m really proud I’ve set up the structures so the next coach can come in and add his own flavour.”