A dejected Beauden Barrett after the Blues' loss to the Crusaders last month. Photo / Photosport

They are arguably the two biggest rivals in Super Rugby. The Crusaders and Blues have clashed 43 times since their first meeting at Lancaster Park in 1996 but Friday’s matchup will be their first-ever semifinal meeting.

And history is certainly against the Blues.

The Crusaders will be hosting their 14th Super Rugby semifinal. They have yet to lose one.

A staggering 13-0 record at home going back to their first ever home semi in 1998, when Sir Wayne Smith’s side beat the Sharks 36-23 on the back of a double from Norm Berryman. The following week they claimed their first title by beating the Blues at Eden Park.

Super Rugby Pacific: Blues out for revenge in semifinal against Crusaders

The Crusaders and Blues have met in two other finals, including last year when the Crusaders won again at Eden Park. The Blues have lost their last three meetings against the Crusaders but won in Christchurch last year, a 27-22 victory in round five which ended an 18-year losing run in the Garden City.

When it comes to semifinals, the Crusaders have an enviable record. Played 20, won 15. Coach Scott Robertson has yet to lose a semifinal and Friday’s will be his final one with the side.

Chiefs and Crusaders should be worried about the Blues - Gregor Paul

Just two teams have got within seven points of the Crusaders in those 13 semifinal wins - the Sharks in 1998 and the Hurricanes in 2019.

The Blues have a pretty handy semifinal record as well. They’ve played in the final four on seven occasions and won five. All of those wins were at Eden Park however, and the Blues have never won an away semi.

Crusaders’ Super Rugby semifinal record

1998 Beat Sharks 36-32, Christchurch

1999 Beat Reds 28-22, Brisbane

2000 Beat Highlanders 37-15, Christchurch

2002 Beat Highlanders 34-23, Christchurch

2003 Beat Hurricanes 39-16, Christchurch

2004 Beat Stormers 27-16, Christchurch

2005 Beat Hurricanes 47-7, Christchurch

2006 Beat Bulls 35-15, Christchurch

2007 Lost to Bulls 27-12, Pretoria

2008 Beat Hurricanes 33-22, Christchurch

2009 Lost to Bulls 36-23, Pretoria

2010 Lost to Bulls 39-23, Soweto

2011 Beat Stormers 29-10, Cape Town

2012 Lost to Chiefs 20-17, Hamilton

2013 Lost to Chiefs 20-19, Hamilton

2014 Beat Sharks 38-6, Christchurch

2017 Beat Chiefs 27-13, Christchurch

2018 Beat Hurricanes 30-12, Christchurch

2019 Beat Hurricanes 30-26, Christchurch

2022 Beat Chiefs 20-7, Christchurch

Blues’ Super Rugby semifinal record

1996 - Beat Northern Transvaal 48-11, Auckland

1997 - Beat Sharks 55-36, Auckland

1998 - Beat Highlanders 37-31, Auckland

2003 - Beat Brumbies 42-21, Auckland

2007 - Lost to Sharks 34-18, Durban

2011 - Lost to Reds 30-13, Brisbane

2022 - Beat Brumbies, 20-19, Auckland