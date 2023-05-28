David Havili was forced off late in the Crusaders' win over the Waratahs. Photo / photosport.nz

The Crusaders eased past the Waratahs and almost wrapped up second spot, yet Scott Robertson found it difficult to describe the game as a good win.

Instead of the six tries or five competition points taking focus, two potentially costly injuries were forefront in the coach’s mind following Saturday’s clash in Christchurch.

No 8 Cullen Grace and second-five David Havili became the latest Crusaders to limp from the field in an injury-hit season, with scans still to reveal the severity of the damage — and determine whether either would be available for the playoffs.

The defending champions will finish second and have home advantage through the semifinals unless the Blues complete an improbable turnaround in the final weekend.

A point from the Crusaders’ trip to the Hurricanes will be enough to seal their position, while the Blues require a bonus-point victory over the Highlanders to have any hope of leapfrogging their rivals.

Any one of five teams can still earn an unenviable trip to Christchurch for the quarter-finals, while the involvement of Grace and Havili is similarly unclear.

Grace looked in a lot of pain as he was helped off in the 12th minute on Saturday, and Robertson later confirmed it was “something to do with his kneecap”. It continued a luckless run for the 23-year-old, who had already spent time on the sidelines after injuring his collarbone in week one.

Havili was also in discomfort as he limped to the bench in the 66th minute, receiving attention to his hamstring and leaving his coach ambivalent about the 42-18 victory.

“It just put a damper on things,” Robertson said. “It’s hard to say it’s a good win when you get injuries, but you definitely take it and hopefully the boys are only a couple of weeks out.”

Robertson wasn’t overly satisfied with his side’s performance, either, with some execution issues in the second spell seeing the hosts unable to build on a dominant first half.

“[The Waratahs] are tough, they’re gritty, they’re a good defensive side and we couldn’t quite get our rhythm,” he said. “We had a lot of opportunities and the last-pass stuff didn’t come our way, but then you top that off with a couple of injuries, it makes it tough.”

Cullen Grace receives attention to his kneecap. Photo / photosport.nz

The Crusaders have been plagued by injuries for much of the campaign, leading to a revolving door in the casualty ward. While losing Grace and Havili could be bad blows, Robertson’s side at least welcomed back Sam Whitelock against the Waratahs while Ethan Blackadder could return this weekend to bolster the loose forwards.

They also received what Robertson called a special boost in the front row as 38-test All Black John Afoa played his first game in New Zealand since leaving after the 2011 World Cup, becoming the oldest player in Super Rugby history.

The Crusaders will have to work through some red tape to ensure the 39-year-old is available for the playoffs, but Afoa’s debut delighted Robertson after Joe Moody became the fourth prop lost to injury for the season.

“Awesome story and New Zealand rugby folklore,” the coach said. “He didn’t hesitate when we contacted him.

“I went around the grounds worldwide to find someone that we knew was a good scrummaging prop, experienced, available. There’s not many experienced props when you look at New Zealand rugby. When you’re down to this, it’s a concern.”