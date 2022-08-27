All Blacks stunned as brilliant Pumas claim historic win. Video / Sky Sport

The once-mighty All Blacks have been described as "dumb" by Britain's leading rugby columnist after they crashed to the Pumas in Christchurch.

Stuart Barnes - a former England back - aimed a withering attack at captain Sam Cane and the "crumbling Kiwis".

Barnes told his readers in The Times that both Cane and coach Ian Foster lacked the intellect required at test level.

"I never thought I would describe the All Blacks as dumb, but in Christchurch they were as stupid as Argentina were smart," he opined.

"The Pumas outthought what has long been the cleverest rugby nation on the planet.

"In union, every millimetre covered by a player matters. One step in the wrong direction, one step too far and there is Julián Montoya, the Pumas captain, waiting to ensnare the hapless Kiwi ball-carrier and claim the sort of penalties that New Zealand used to monopolise.

"Do a team commit numbers, do they risk going off their feet or coming in from the side? All split second calls.

Argentina's players celebrate their Rugby Championship test match victory of New Zealand in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Photo / AP

"The breakdown is a test of a team's IQ. Argentina won the turnovers that mattered."

Barnes said Marcos Kremer had been assigned the job of stopping Ardie Savea, nullifying the one standout All Black of recent times.

He lauded Montoya for a "superhuman" 80-minute performance and one of the great Argentina displays, and described Cane's only memorable contribution as being "staggeringly stupid".

Barnes wrote: "As for the opposing captain, I don't know when Sam Cane left the field. Indeed, for all I know, he was there at the end, as anonymous in the South American celebrations as he had been for however many minutes he was on the field.

"His one notable moment was a tackle off the ball on Pablo Matera that gave away a penalty that the host broadcasters described as 'pretty harmless, really'

"It wasn't harmless from the New Zealand perspective, though, because it was a pointless piece of frustrated foul play that stretched Argentina's lead."

Whereas former players such as Richie McCaw, Jerome Kaino and Conrad Smith led a smart defensive system, the current lot "ambled, herd lie, over the gainline" and duly gave up crucial penalties.

Argentina's head coach Michael Cheika, left, and New Zealand's head coach Ian Foster shake hands after Argentina won their Rugby Championship test match in Christchurch. Photo / AP

Barnes concluded: "The warning signs have long been evident. Cane is neither capable of captaining New Zealand nor wearing the open-side jersey. Both roles require a rugby intellect that is beyond him.

"Alas, the same can be said for the New Zealand head coach, the extremely decent Ian Foster.

"The charge sheet against him is long, with the retention of his skipper an act that was as mad as it was mistakenly honourable.

"Where Argentina offered leadership, all New Zealand possess are ghosts from a glorious past."